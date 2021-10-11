NA Body on education approves University of Engineering & Emerging Technology Bill 2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :The National Assembly Standing Committee on Federal Education, Professional Training, National Heritage and Culture recommended to approve "The University of Engineering and Emerging Technology Bill, 2020" with amendments.

The meeting was held at Federal board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE), Islamabad under the Chairmanship of Mian Najeeb Ud Din Awaisi, MNA.

In her briefing to the Committee, Executive Director, Higher Education Commission (HEC) apprised the Committee that earlier, this Bill was referred to the Standing Committee on Science and Technology and the same has been referred to the Standing Committee on Federal Education, Professional Training, National Heritage and Culture.

She informed that the government has directed the HEC to initiate the case for establishment of a university in Islamabad with the focus on Engineering and Emerging Technologies.

Accordingly, a draft bill of the proposed university was prepared in line with the Federal Universities Ordinance, 2002.

She said that being a public sector initiative for establishment of a university for imparting quality education in the field of engineering and emerging technologies, HEC recommends the instant case to an extent of processing of Act.

The proposed university, upon promulgation of Act, shall be required to obtain NOC based on affirmative assessment by the Accreditation Committee of HEC in the light of Federal Cabinet Criteria for fulfillment of physical, academic and financial requirements before commencement of academic activities.

She also informed that the approval shall not be used as a precedent in any other case especially for enactment of charter of private sector universities/institutions.

The HEC placed amendments before the Standing Committee and the Committee recommended that the Bill may be passed by the National Assembly with amendments. However, the opposition Members opposed the Bill and submitted a Note of Dissent, she added.

The Committee also recommended to approve "The Pakistan Global Institute Bill, 2021" (Government Bill).

The Committee deferred the other Government Bills and a Private Member's Bill, namely, "The Pakistan Institute of Education Bill, 2021", "The Iqbal academy Pakistan Bill, 2021" and "The NCS-Institute of Sciences Bill, 2021" (moved by Mr.

James Iqbal, MNA) till its next meeting.

The Committee also discussed the current Admission Policy in ICT Schools. The Director (Academic), Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) briefed that the children of residents of Islamabad Capital Territory, Children of Federal Government/Semi Government employees residing in Islamabad are eligible for admission with the location as close as possible to their residences.

Priority is given to the residents of same Union Council/Sector whichever the case may be. However, the Children belonging to same family are accorded preference for admission in the institutions where their brothers/sisters are already enrolled, she informed.

She apprised that admission tests are conducted for admission to institutions where the number of applicants for admission exceeds intake capacity of the institution.

The Committee directed the Ministry and FDE to coordinate with any of three Members from the Standing Committee to devise a policy for admissions in ICT Schools.

The Chairman, Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) also briefed the Committee regarding working and performance of the Federal Board.

He informed the Committee about the functions/responsibilities, achievements, policy proposals for improving current examination system and future plans. The Committee appreciated the passion and efforts of Chairman FBISE for improving the proficiency of the institution.

Besides the Parliamentary Secretary, Federal Education and Professional Training Division Ms. Wajiha Qamar, (MNA), the meeting was attended by Mr. Ali Nawaz Awan, Mr. Sadaqat Ali Khan Abbasi, Ms. Javairia Zafar Aheer, Mr. Muhammad Farooq Azam Malik, Ms. Nafeesa Inayatullah Khan Khattak, Ms. Andleeb Abbas, Ms. Ghazala Saifi, Mr. Asma Qadeer, Ms. Tashfeen Safdar, Ms. Mehnaz Akbar Aziz, Ch. Muhammad Hamid Hameed, Ms. Kiran Imran Dar, Ms. Musarrat Asif Khawaja, Mr. Abid Hussain Bhayo, Ms. Mussarat Rafiq Mahesar, Dr. Shazia Sobia Aslam Soomro and Mr. Asmatullah, Hon. MNAs attended the meeting.

The senior officers from Federal Education & Professional Training Division, Ministry of Law & Justice, Higher Education Commission, Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE), Federal Directorate of Education (FDE), and National Curriculum Council (NCC) were also present in the meeting.