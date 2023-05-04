NA body on education to pas National University of Security Sciences Bill 2022

The Standing Committee on Federal Education and Professional Training recommended the National Assembly to pass the Bill titled "The National University of Security Sciences Islamabad Bill, 2022" (moved by Dr Nisar Ahmed Cheema, MNA)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :The Standing Committee on Federal education and Professional Training recommended the National Assembly to pass the Bill titled "The National University of Security Sciences Islamabad Bill, 2022" (moved by Dr Nisar Ahmed Cheema, MNA).

The decision was taken during the 40th meeting of the Standing Committee on Federal Education and Professional Training held here on Thursday under the chair of Makhdoom Syed Sami-ul-Hassan Gillani, MNA.

Upon consideration of the above-mentioned bill the Committee was informed by the Higher Education Commission (HEC) that certain prerequisites were yet to be met by the management of the proposed University therefore the Bill may be pended till completion of the said codal formalities.

The Ministry held that withholding of Bill was not advisable as a considerable span of time had already elapsed.

The Committee after due discussion recommended that the Bill as introduced may be passed by the National Assembly.

The management of the University was however directed that the University could only start functioning on completion of all the codal formalities and their subsequent concurrence by the HEC.

On presentation of the Bill titled "The Protection of Family Life and Wedlock Bill, 2023", the mover (Ms. Javairia Zafar Aheer, MNA) informed the Committee that Articles 25, 34 and 35 of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan provide for the protection of family and full participation of women in national life, therefore, the Committee may pass the said Bill.

The Ministry informed that since the proposed legislation pertains to the absorption of hundreds of teachers working under the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) therefore it would be appropriate if views from the Establishment Division, Finance Division and Ministry of Law and Justice are obtained before the passage of the Bill.

Endorsing the suggestion, the Committee deferred consideration on the Bill and appointed an Inter-Departmental Committee (IDC) comprising the Secretary, Ministry of Federal Education (as chairman) and representatives from the Establishment Division, Finance Division, Ministry of Law and Justice and FDE (officers not below the rank of BS-20) as members, to look into the pros and cons of the Bill, review the wedlock policy and submit a report to the Committee in fifteen days. The IDC will also invite the mover to its meeting(s).

The Vice-Chancellor Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB) provided to the Committee a copy of the revised minutes of the 80th meeting of the syndicate, a notification regarding the revision of the said minutes and a letter from for early hearing of W.P. No.581 of 2023 titled "Imtiaz Ali vs Govt. of Punjab. The Committee appreciated the VC for complying with previous recommendations of the Committee.

The Committee deferred consideration on the Bill titled "The Institute of Management and Technology Bill, 2023" (moved by Dr Nafisa Shah, MNA) due to the non-attendance of the meeting by the mover.

Apart from the honourable Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training, the meeting was attended by Ms Mehnaz Akber Aziz, Dr Nisar Ahmed Cheema, Dr Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti, Ms Kiran Imran Dar, Ms Mussarat Rafiq Mahesar, Dr Shazia Sobia Aslam Soomro, MNAs, and senior officers from the Ministry, Chairman HEC and FDE.