NA body on housing constitutes committee to check lease issues of commercial areas

National Assembly Standing Committee on Housing and Works constituted a sub-committee to check the lease issue of commercial units as well as the case of allotment of residential accommodations and all other similar nature of cases.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :National Assembly Standing Committee on Housing and Works constituted a sub-committee to check the lease issue of commercial units as well as the case of allotment of residential accommodations and all other similar nature of cases.

National Assembly Standing Committee on Housing and Works met with Ibadullah Khan in the chair, here at Parliament House on Wednesday.

During the meeting Director General of Estate Office, Islamabad briefed the committee that allotment of Federal Government accommodation during the last three months was made on General Waiting List and prescribed all the rules/merit.

He provided the complete list of category-wise applications for Federal Government accommodation, General Waiting List and non-occupied allotted Government accommodation on the allotment on General Waiting List.

The committee was also informed regarding commercial properties leased out by the Estate Office in Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar and Quetta and recovery detail.

The Director General, of Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) briefed the Committee on the latest progress on the projects of FGEHA including Thalian, Bara Kahu and Skyline apartments.

He also informed the committee about the delay and consequently of handing over the possession of the plots/apartments to the applicants.

He briefed the details of a number of applications and allotment of plots in the housing schemes launched by FGEHA to the employees of Constitutional bodies and especially the employees of the National Assembly.

The Director General, Pakistan Public Works (Pak. PWD) briefed on the previous recommendation of the committee. He informed that instructions have been issued to all Executive Engineers that in the future completion certificates for development schemes of members of national assembly (MNAs) should be issued subject to the satisfaction of the concerned MNA.

Besides the committee members senior officers of the Ministry of Housing and Works, Director General PWD, Director General Estate, Estate Office, Islamabad and Director General and Federal Government Employees Housing Authority attended the meeting.