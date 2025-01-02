NA body on HR meets

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) Meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Human Rights was held here on Thursday under the chairmanship of Sahibzada Muhammad Hamid Raza, MNA.

The Committee expressed grave concern over the rapid growth of child begging, child abuse and increase of drugs in private and government educational Institutions and directed that the Ministry of Human Rights and the National Commission on the Rights of Child (NCRC) may take effective measures to curb these social evils.

The Committee urged upon the need for introduction of effective legislation and proper implementation of existing Laws to protect the Rights of Child. The Committee directed that M/o Human Rights may come up with the proposals to strengthen NCRC so that the protection of child could be implemented in real sense.

The Committee directed that M/o Human Rights may develop proper liaison with M/o education to create awareness about drugs, child abuse and use of social media platforms to prevent our young generation from these social evils.

The Committee deferred the briefing of remaining departments of M/o Human Rights till its next meeting.

Earlier, the Secretary and Chairperson NCRC briefly apprised the Committee about the mandate and scope of activities of NCRC which was appreciated by the Committee.

The meeting was attended by the MNAs Danyal Chaudhary, Syeda Nosheen Iftikhar, Dr. Nelson Azeem, Ms. Naz Baloch, Naveed Aamir, Ali Muhammad, Sher Afzal Khan, Muhammad Riaz Fatyana, Gohar Ali Khan, Ms. Zartaj Gul through video link besides Ahmad Kan, Ms. Sehar Kamran and Ms. Wajiha Qamar.