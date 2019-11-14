UrduPoint.com
NA Body On Interior Approves One Bill, Defers Most Of Agenda

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 14th November 2019 | 08:10 PM

NA Body on Interior approves one bill, defers most of agenda

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :National Assembly Standing Committee on Interior Thursday approved one legislative proposal and deferred most of its agenda due to absence of movers.

The 12th meeting of the Standing Committee held under the Chairmanship of MNA Raja Khurram Shahzad Nawaz, MNA was held at National Data Base Registration Authority (NADRA) Headquarters. It was attended among others by MNAs Sher Akbar Khan, Mehar Ghulam Muhammad Lali, Malik Karamat Ali Khokhar, Sardar Talib Hassan Nakai, Syed Iftikhar ul Hassan, Syed Agha Rafiullh, Nawab Muhammad Yousuf Talpur, Abdul Qadir Patel, Mehboob Shah and the senior officers from the Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Law and Justice, NADRA and ICT.

The committee passed the the Pakistan Penal Code (Amendment) Bill (Section 3), 2019 while another bill – the National Counter Terrorism Authority (Amendment) Bill 2019 –was discussed and deferred till next meeting.

The others bills on the agenda were deferred till next meeting due to the absence of the movers.

The Committee recommended that NADRA might establish registration center at Ibraheem Haidri, Karachi for facilitation of the population specially fishermen community. The Committee asked to simplify the process involved in the rectification of minor errors on CNIC and directed to increase the number of registration centers for better facilitation of public.

NADRA updated the Committee about its working relating to Sehat Insaf Cards. NADRA is providing IT help in issuance of the cards by processing data obtained from the BISP and providing it to State life for further action.

The Committee raised the objection that undeserving people were getting Sehat Cards. The Committee decided to invite Poverty Alleviation & Social Safety Division and Health department for detailed discussion on the issue.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

