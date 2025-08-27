NA body on Interior reviews ANF performance, CDA cleanup drive

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) The National Assembly Standing Committee on Interior and Narcotics Control convened its 16th meeting at Parliament House on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Raja Khurram Shahzad Nawaz, MNA, to review the implementation of previous directives, assess the performance of law enforcement agencies, and deliberate on key legislative matters.

At the outset, the Committee confirmed the minutes of its previous sitting held on August 5. The Capital Development Authority (CDA) informed the members that cleanup operations in sectors F-10 and F-11 would be completed within the shortest possible time.

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) presented a detailed briefing on its working and answered questions referred to the Committee by Sharmila Faruqui, MNA. These pertained to the Sindh Government’s Rapid Response Unit (RRU) to combat narcotics, Federal support for inter-agency coordination, and international cooperation against cross-border drug trafficking.

The ANF informed that while the RRU had been set up in Sindh, its functioning was hampered by manpower shortages. At the federal level, the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF), comprising 32 law enforcement agencies, continues to coordinate operations under ANF’s leadership with the goal of making Pakistan drug-free. Members were also briefed on a campaign launched on the Prime Minister’s direction to curb drug use in educational institutions in Islamabad.

The Committee disposed of the questions but recommended that the ANF adopt stricter measures to tackle drug abuse and submit a detailed report at the next meeting. Ms. Faruqui expressed satisfaction with the Committee’s recommendations.

On the legislative agenda, the Committee considered and referred the Code of Criminal Procedure (Amendment) Bill, 2025, to the National Assembly.

Consideration of the Corrosive Substances Assault (Prevention and Protection) Bill, 2024, the Islamabad Capital Territory Dowry Restraint Bill, 2025, and the Domestic Violence (Prevention and Protection) Bill, 2025 — all moved by Ms. Faruqui — was deferred. However, she withdrew the Islamabad Animal Protection Bill, 2025.

The Committee also received a briefing from the FIA on FIR No. 447/24, registered in Lahore regarding the recovery of Imran Ullah. Members directed that the matter be resolved without further delay. The Committee further asked for a list of citizens facing visa and passport difficulties to be submitted to the Minister of State for Interior and Narcotics Control.

Briefing the Committee on FIR No. 328/25 and related matters at Police Station Kirpa, Islamabad, the DIG (Operations) was directed to present a comprehensive report in the next meeting. The Committee expressed strong displeasure over the illegal occupation of land belonging to the National Assembly Employees Cooperative Housing Society (NAECHS) and ordered Islamabad Police to take immediate action in coordination with affected employees.

The meeting was attended by MNAs Anjum Aqeel Khan, Chaudhry Naseer Ahmed Abbas, Nosheen Iftikhar, Malik Shakir Bashir Awan, Syed Rafiullah, Haji Jamal Shah Kakar, Abdul Qadir Patel, Khawaja Izhar Ul Hassan, Nawabzada Mir Jamal Khan Raisani, Muhammad Ijaz-ul-Haq, and Sharmila Faruqui, along with senior officials from the Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Law and Justice, Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, FIA, ANF, Islamabad Police, and CDA.