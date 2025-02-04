NA body on IT approves budgetary proposal amounting to Rs 43,651.380 mln for the next financial year 2025-26

National Assembly Standing Committee on Information Technology & Telecommunication on Tuesday endorsed the budgetary proposal amounting to Rs 43,651.380 million for the next financial year 2025-26 the ministry and its attached departments for the financial year 2025-26

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) National Assembly Standing Committee on Information Technology & Telecommunication on Tuesday endorsed the budgetary proposal amounting to Rs 43,651.380 million for the next financial year 2025-26 the ministry and its attached departments for the financial year 2025-26.

The meeting was chaired by Syed Amin-ul-Haque.

The Chairman PTA informed the committee about the renewal of Long Distance International License, stating that it remains unresolved because the license holders have not yet cleared certain payments from 2009 and 2011, amounting to Rs 24 billion.

The Sindh High Court has also ruled that the authority will determine the license renewal process.

He further informed that PTA has presented several proposals to the license holders, including a five-year installment-based payment plan.

However, if the license renewal is not processed, 50% of the ATMs in Pakistan will shut down. He further informed that Starlink contacted Pakistan in 2022 to provide internet services through Satellite.

However, its matters with the Pakistan Space Regulatory Authority are still under process.

Until the license agreement is finalized, internet services cannot be provided in Pakistan. The Committee directed PTA to expedite the process with Starlink to ensure the provision of internet services in the country.

The CEO USF informed the Committee that Pakistan is currently utilizing 274 MHz of the spectrum, which is insufficient. Approximately 860 MHz is required for smooth connectivity.

He further explained that there are two types of spectrum: landline spectrum and wireless spectrum. Wireless spectrum is primarily provided by telecom operators.

To enhance connectivity and internet services in the country, the Ministry is working on the National Fiberization Policy, which is expected to be completed within three to four months. Once finalized, it will help assess the required funds and investment for the fiberization of Telecom towers across the country. The Committee recommended that approximately 10% of the funds from USF should be allocated for fiberization. Additionally, the fiberization process should be completed as quickly as possible to ensure efficient internet services in the country and make it accessible to everyone.

APP/zah-sra