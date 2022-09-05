The National Assembly Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunication on Monday directed the ministry's Cyber Security cell to improve their performance

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :The National Assembly Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunication on Monday directed the ministry's Cyber Security cell to improve their performance. The Committee's 26th meeting chaired by Mir Khan Muhammad Jamali, decided to invite the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) for a joint briefing on Cyber-Crime Cyber Security and Social Media Rules, in the next meeting of the Committee.

The Committee also expressed dismay on the issues of telecommunication services in the flood affected areas and appointed a Sub-Committee under the convenorship of Syed Mehmood Shah to discuss and suggest the measures for improvement of Telecommunication services in the remote areas of the country. The other members of the Committee included Mahesh Kumar Malani, Ms. Aysha Rajab Ali, Ms. Javairia Zafar Aheer and Ms. Naz Baloch, MNAs. The Committee decided to visit the Information Technology Park Islamabad to witness the progress in the I.T. pilot project.

The secretary briefed the committee on the overall working of the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication, its attached Departments and Organizations.

The secretary, Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication briefed the committee on implementation status of the previous recommendations. The Committee unanimously approved the minutes of its previous meetings held on 2nd February and June 30, 2022.

The Committee offered Fateha and extended deep sympathies and condolences to their families, who lost their loved ones in the current floods.

The Chair observed that the entire nation was suffering from an extremely difficult time. He hoped that the present government will utilize all resources in the rescue operation and rehabilitation of flood victims. The members of the Committee congratulated MNA Mir Khan Muhammad Jamali on his election as Chairman and assured him their active participation and full support for the business of the committee.The meeting was attended by Malik Sohail Khan, Ali Gohar Khan, Ms. Ayesha Rajab Ali, Ms. Romina Khursheed Alam, Ms. Maiza Hameed, Mahesh Kumar Malani, Ms. Shamim Ara Panhwar, Ms. Naz Baloch, Syed Mehmood Shah, Salahuddin, Ms. Javairia Zafar Aheer MNAs. The meeting was also attended by the Secretary and Senior Officers/officials from the Ministry of Information Technology.