NA body on law, justice recommends various bills for amendments

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :National Assembly's Standing Committee on Law and Justice in its meeting recommended The Muslim Family Laws (amendment) bills, 2019 (section 4 &7) for amendment by the assembly.

The 29th committee meeting was held here Wednesday under the chairmanship of MNA Riaz Fatyana which considered various bills for amendments.

The committee unanimously confirmed the minutes of its previous meetings held on February 24th and 25th.

The committee considered the Bills "The Muslim Family Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2019 (Section 4) (Government Bill)" and "The Muslim Family Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2019 (Section 7) (Government Bill)" and after detailed deliberations the committee recommended with majority that the Bills may be passed by the Assembly.

The committee considered the Bills; The National Accountability (Second Amendment) Bill, 2019 (Ordinance No. XXVII of 2019); The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2019 (Article No. 89), moved by Mr. Abdul Qadir Patel, The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2019(Article 51) moved by Mr. Junaid Akbar, MNA; and The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2O19 (Article 223) moved by Mr.

Junaid Akbar, MNA.

After detailed deliberations, the committee deferred the Bills for further consideration in next meeting.

The committee did not considered the Bills, The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2020 (Amendment in Third schedule) moved by Mr. Mohsin Nawaz Ranjha, MNA; The Constitution (Amendment) B'ill 2O2O (Amendment 251) moved by Kesoo Mal Kheeal Das, MNA, and deferred the same due to the unavailibilty of the movers.

The committee deferred the agenda due to paucity of time, regarding the lmplementation status of previous recommendations of the Committee and Current status of Delegated Legislation in Pakistan.

The meeting was attended by MNAs Mr.Lal Chand.Mr. Mr. Muhammad Farooq Azam Malik Ms. Kishwar Zehra. Ms. Maleeka Ali Bokhari. Mr. Muhammad Sana Ullah Khan Masti Khel Malik Muhammad Ehsan UIlah Tiwana,Mr.Sher Ali Arbab. Ms.Shunila Ruth.Rana Sana Ullah Khan, Ch.Mehmood Baihir Virk, Mr.Usman lbrahim,Khawaja Saad Rafique.Mr.Saad Waseem,Syed Hussain Tariq, Ms. Nafeesa Shah,Syed Naveed Qamar Ms. Aliya Kamran, Mr. Abdul Qadir Patel, Mr. Junaid Akbar, Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Mr.Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Mr.Ahsan lqbal.