UrduPoint.com

NA Body On Law Recommends Legal Aid & Justice Authority Bill

Umer Jamshaid Published March 02, 2022 | 05:20 PM

NA body on Law recommends Legal Aid & Justice Authority Bill

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :The National Assembly Standing Committee on Law and Justice on Wednesday recommended the Legal Aid and Justice Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2020 and the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2021 (Article 36) to pass from the National Assembly.

The NA body met here under the Chairmanship of Riaz Fatyana to discuss several agenda items. Members/MNAs/Movers Atta Ullah, Malik Muhammad Ihsan Ullah Tiwana, Malik Umar Aslam Khan, Junaid Akbar, Ms. Shunila Ruth, Ch. Mehmood Bashir Virk, Usman Ibraheem, Mohsin Nawaz Ranjha, Syed Naveed Qamar, Ms. Aliya Kamran, Ms.Uzma Riaz, Kesoo Mal Khel Das, Sher Akbar Khan, Secretary Ministry of Law and Justice, Special Secretary Election Commission of Pakistan, Director General Legal Aid and Justice authority, Representative of Pakistan Bar Council, along with their staff attended the meeting.

At very outset the committee welcomed the new member Malik Umer Aslam to the Committee. The Committee unanimously confirmed the Minutes of previous meeting held on February 17 and deferred the agenda No. 2 regarding implementation status of previous recommendations of the committee.

The Committee considered the Bill "The Legal Aid & Justice Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2020, (Section 2, 6 & 9A) Moved by Ms. Uzma Riaz and after detailed deliberations recommended that the Bill as amended should be passed by the Assembly.

The committee considered the Bill "The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2021 (Article 36) Moved by Kesoo Mal Khel Das and after detailed deliberations recommended that the Bill should be passed by the Assembly.

The committee did not considered the Bill "The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2021 (Article 63-A) Moved by Syed Javed Husnain and deferred the same due to non-availability of the Mover.

The committee considered the Bill "The Legal Practitioners and Bar Council (Amendment) Bill, 2020 (Section 5) Moved by Sher Akbar Khan and during detailed deliberations, it was observed by majority of members that there should be a criteria for the enhancement of the seats which should be applicable to the whole country. Representative of the Pakistan Bar Council opposed the Bill. After detailed deliberations the committee deferred the same with recommendation that the Pakistan Bar Council should develop a proper formula for enhancement of the seats and place the same before the committee within one month.

The committee did not considered the agenda, Discussion on the Public petition submitted by Bashir Ahamed S/O Matheil, resident of Chack No.733 GB, Tehsil Kamalia, District T.T Singh and deferred the same till next meeting.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan National Assembly Election Commission Of Pakistan Same Kamalia February 2020 From

Recent Stories

Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed wrap up shooting for their ..

Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed wrap up shooting for their upcoming web-series

1 hour ago
 Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi calls Fawad Chaudhary

Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi calls Fawad Chaudhary

2 hours ago
 -Rozgar training program: Applications open for on ..

-Rozgar training program: Applications open for on-campus training

2 hours ago
 Erin Holland opens up about the most favorite look ..

Erin Holland opens up about the most favorite look of herself at PSL

3 hours ago
 What duty professor will perform post-retirement?

What duty professor will perform post-retirement?

3 hours ago
 realme Unveils its Most Premium Flagship the realm ..

Realme Unveils its Most Premium Flagship the realme GT 2 Pro at the MWC 2022

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>