NA body on Law recommends Legal Aid & Justice Authority Bill

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :The National Assembly Standing Committee on Law and Justice on Wednesday recommended the Legal Aid and Justice Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2020 and the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2021 (Article 36) to pass from the National Assembly.

The NA body met here under the Chairmanship of Riaz Fatyana to discuss several agenda items. Members/MNAs/Movers Atta Ullah, Malik Muhammad Ihsan Ullah Tiwana, Malik Umar Aslam Khan, Junaid Akbar, Ms. Shunila Ruth, Ch. Mehmood Bashir Virk, Usman Ibraheem, Mohsin Nawaz Ranjha, Syed Naveed Qamar, Ms. Aliya Kamran, Ms.Uzma Riaz, Kesoo Mal Khel Das, Sher Akbar Khan, Secretary Ministry of Law and Justice, Special Secretary Election Commission of Pakistan, Director General Legal Aid and Justice authority, Representative of Pakistan Bar Council, along with their staff attended the meeting.

At very outset the committee welcomed the new member Malik Umer Aslam to the Committee. The Committee unanimously confirmed the Minutes of previous meeting held on February 17 and deferred the agenda No. 2 regarding implementation status of previous recommendations of the committee.

The Committee considered the Bill "The Legal Aid & Justice Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2020, (Section 2, 6 & 9A) Moved by Ms. Uzma Riaz and after detailed deliberations recommended that the Bill as amended should be passed by the Assembly.

The committee considered the Bill "The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2021 (Article 36) Moved by Kesoo Mal Khel Das and after detailed deliberations recommended that the Bill should be passed by the Assembly.

The committee did not considered the Bill "The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2021 (Article 63-A) Moved by Syed Javed Husnain and deferred the same due to non-availability of the Mover.

The committee considered the Bill "The Legal Practitioners and Bar Council (Amendment) Bill, 2020 (Section 5) Moved by Sher Akbar Khan and during detailed deliberations, it was observed by majority of members that there should be a criteria for the enhancement of the seats which should be applicable to the whole country. Representative of the Pakistan Bar Council opposed the Bill. After detailed deliberations the committee deferred the same with recommendation that the Pakistan Bar Council should develop a proper formula for enhancement of the seats and place the same before the committee within one month.

The committee did not considered the agenda, Discussion on the Public petition submitted by Bashir Ahamed S/O Matheil, resident of Chack No.733 GB, Tehsil Kamalia, District T.T Singh and deferred the same till next meeting.