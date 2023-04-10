Close
NA Body On Law Recommends To Pass Code Of Civil Procedure, National Accountability (Amendment) Bills

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 10, 2023 | 07:52 PM

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Law and Justice on Monday recommended to pass the Code of Civil Procedure (Amendment) Bill 2023, and the National Accountability (Amendment) Bill, 2023 (Section 4) from the National Assembly

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :The National Assembly Standing Committee on Law and Justice on Monday recommended to pass the Code of Civil Procedure (Amendment) Bill 2023, and the National Accountability (Amendment) Bill, 2023 (Section 4) from the National Assembly.

The NA Committee on Law met under the Chairmanship of Ch. Mahmood Bashir Virk.

During the meeting, the Committee confirmed Minutes of previous meeting and deferred the agenda No. 2.

The Committee considered the Bills, "The Code of Civil Procedure (Amendment) Bill 2023, (Government Bill) and The National Accountability (Amendment) Bill, 2023 (Section 4), (Government Bill) and after detailed deliberations unanimously recommended that the Bill as amended may be passed by the Assembly.

The Committee did not considered the Bill, "The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2022 (Twenty Sixth Amendment) Bill; 2021, (Government Bill), and deferred same at the request of Ministry.

The Committee considered the Bills, The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2022 (Articles 175A, 177& 182); The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2022 (Article 204 & 209); The Legal Practitioner and Bar Council (Amendment) Bill 2021, (Section 5) and after detailed deliberations the Committee deferred the same.

The Committee did not consider the Bills due to non-availability of the Mover , The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2022 (Article 223); and The Muslim Family Law (Amendment) Bill, 2022 (Section 5-A); moved by Moulana Abudaul Akbar Chitrali, MNA; deferred the same till next meeting.

Members/MNAs Usman Ibrahim, Ms. Mehnaz Akbar Aziz, Ms. Zahra Wadood Fatemi, Dr. Samina Matloob, Qadir Khan Mandokhail, Ms. Aliya Kamran, Minister for Law and Justice, State Minister for Law & Justice along with Secretary, Ministry of Law and Justice and staff attended the meeting.

