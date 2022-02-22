NA body on National Health Services meets

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :A meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination was held here on Monday.

The meeting which was held under the Chairmanship of Khalid Hussain Magsi, MNA discussed the budgetary proposals of the Ministry relating to the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) for the budget 2022-23.

After detailed discussion on the projects the committee unanimously approved all the budgetary proposal of amounting Rs. 84059.397 million in which Rs.

33271.243 million for on-going projects and Rs. 50788.397 for new projects of the ministry relating to the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) for the budget 2022-23.

The meeting was attended by MNAs, Jai Parkash, Raja Khurram Shahzad Nawaz, Dr. Afzal Khan Dhandla, Dr. Nousheen Hamid, Ms. Zille Huma, Ms. Fozia Behram, Ms. Aliya Hamza Malik, Dr. Seemi Bukhari, Dr. Nisar Ahmed Cheema, Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad Malik, Dr. Darshan, Ramesh Lal, Mahesh Kumar Malani, Dr. Shazia Sobia Aslam, Ms. Shams-un-Nisa, and Dr. Samina Matloob.