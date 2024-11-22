Open Menu

NA Body On Parliamentary Affairs Lauds Ministry's Performance

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 22, 2024 | 03:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) The National Assembly Standing Committee on Parliamentary Affairs on Friday commended the performance of the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs during its meeting chaired by Rana Iradat Sharif Khan.

The Committee recommended further improvements in the mechanism to ensure faster resolution of public grievances.

The Prime Minister's Public Affairs and Grievances Wing briefed the Committee on its operations. The Wing focuses on addressing concerns of non-digitally enabled citizens and Pakistan’s diaspora, aiming to provide relief and resolve their issues efficiently.

The Committee urged the Ministry to enhance the Wing's visibility through advertising campaigns, ensuring that more people can access and benefit from its services.

Extending condolences to the victims of the recent tragic gun attack on a passenger van in Parachinar, which claimed 42 lives, the committee offered prayers for the departed souls.

The meeting was attended by Members of the National Assembly, including Shaikh Aftab Ahmed, Raja Qamar-ul-Islam, Ch. Mahmood Bashir Virk, Malik Shah, Nikhat Shakeel Khan, Mujahid Ali, Ali Muhammad, Hameed Hussain, Khurram Shahzad Virk, and Shahida Begum.

Senior officers of the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs were also present.

