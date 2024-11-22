NA Body On Parliamentary Affairs Lauds Ministry’s Performance
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 22, 2024 | 03:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) The National Assembly Standing Committee on Parliamentary Affairs on Friday commended the performance of the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs during its meeting chaired by Rana Iradat Sharif Khan.
The Committee recommended further improvements in the mechanism to ensure faster resolution of public grievances.
The Prime Minister's Public Affairs and Grievances Wing briefed the Committee on its operations. The Wing focuses on addressing concerns of non-digitally enabled citizens and Pakistan’s diaspora, aiming to provide relief and resolve their issues efficiently.
The Committee urged the Ministry to enhance the Wing's visibility through advertising campaigns, ensuring that more people can access and benefit from its services.
Extending condolences to the victims of the recent tragic gun attack on a passenger van in Parachinar, which claimed 42 lives, the committee offered prayers for the departed souls.
The meeting was attended by Members of the National Assembly, including Shaikh Aftab Ahmed, Raja Qamar-ul-Islam, Ch. Mahmood Bashir Virk, Malik Shah, Nikhat Shakeel Khan, Mujahid Ali, Ali Muhammad, Hameed Hussain, Khurram Shahzad Virk, and Shahida Begum.
Senior officers of the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs were also present.
APP/zah-sra
Recent Stories
Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Bushra Bibi in £190m case
Seven Khawarijs killed in Bannu, Balochistan IBOs
IHC accepts apology of Adiala jail Superintendent in contempt case
PCB appoints Azhar Ali as head of youth development
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 delayed due to Indian stubbornness
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 November 2024
"Sarim Nadeem: Revolutionizing Technology and Empowering Future Innovators"
Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, local markets
At least 17 passengers killed in gun attack in KP's Kurram district
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment delayed again in Toshakhana Case II
Alizeh Shah ‘s bold dance video sets internet on fire
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC chairs wheat cultivation committee meeting28 seconds ago
-
President, PM pay tribute to security forces for IBOs in Balochistan31 seconds ago
-
Youngster killed in road accident35 seconds ago
-
Commissioner suspends revenue department officials10 minutes ago
-
Smog crisis in Punjab: over 59,000 respiratory cases reported on Friday11 minutes ago
-
SSC annual exam-2025 schedule revised11 minutes ago
-
Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Bushra Bibi in £190m case18 minutes ago
-
Apologize for May 9 riots or forget dialogue: Ali Gohar issues warning to PTI31 minutes ago
-
SCCI admires women role in nation-building31 minutes ago
-
Seven Khawarijs killed in Bannu, Balochistan IBOs39 minutes ago
-
Hamilton on top in Vegas as Verstappen struggles41 minutes ago
-
Seven meters disconnected over violations51 minutes ago