NA Body On PA&SS Held Meeting Under Chairmanship MNA Saira Bano

Faizan Hashmi Published April 06, 2023 | 09:45 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :The National Assembly Standing Committee's meeting on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety (PA&SS) was held on Thursday in the Parliament House here with MNA Saira Bano in the chair.

The committee directed the Director General (Enforcement), Capital Development Authority (CDA), to extend financial assistance to late Rehri Baan (Mr. Abdullah) who expired as a result of a "ruthless act committed by CDA in the name of Anti-Encroachment Operation conducted in Sector I-10 Markaz Islamabad few days back and submit a report to the committee," said a news release.

The committee was informed that Rehri Baan Scheme under Ehsas Program was launched in different sectors of Islamabad, however, on the receipt of reports relating to the illegal occupation of footpaths and parking areas by Rehri Baan, the said operation was conducted.

The committee also considered "Zakat and Ushr (Amendment) Bill, 2023" (Government Bill) and recommended that the National Assembly may pass the same.

The meeting was attended by MNAs Malik Sohail Khan, Ch. Muhammad Hamid Hameed, Zulfiqar Ali Behan, Shagufta Jumani, Farukh Khan, Salahuddin and Naveed Amir Jeeva, Parliamentary Secretary, and officers of Ministry of PA&SS, Benazir Income Support Program (BISP), NDMA and Utility Stores Corporation of Pakistan (USC).

