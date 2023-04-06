NA body on PA&SS held meeting under chairmanship MNA Saira Bano

The Standing Committee on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety (PA&SS) directs Director General (Enforcement), Capital Development Authority (CDA), to extend financial assistance to late Rehri Baan (Mr. Abdullah) who expired as a result of ruthless act done by CDA in the name of Anti Encroachment Operation conducted in Sector I-10 Markaz Islamabad few days back and submit report to the Committee

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :The Standing Committee on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety (PA&SS) directs Director General (Enforcement), Capital Development Authority (CDA), to extend financial assistance to late Rehri Baan (Mr. Abdullah) who expired as a result of ruthless act done by CDA in the name of Anti Encroachment Operation conducted in Sector I-10 Markaz Islamabad few days back and submit report to the Committee.

The directions were issued during the 10th meeting of the Standing Committee on PA&SS held on Thursday in the Parliament House Islamabad under the Chairpersonship of Ms. Saira Bano, MNA.

The Committee was informed that Rehri Baan Scheme under Ehsas Program was launched in different sectors of Islamabad, however, on receipt of reports relating to illegal occupation of footpaths and parking areas by Rehri Baan, the said operation was conducted.

The Committee, noted that Mr. Abdullah, the one under discussion, was a licensee thus showing displeasure to the DG (Enforcement),also directed to give financial assistance to the family of poor Rehri Baan and submit report in the next meeting.

The Chairman of National Disaster Management Authority (Lt. Gen. Inam Haider) briefed the Committee about distribution of relief funds amongst people of flood affected areas.

He said that in pursuance to the direction of the Hon. Prime Minister, NDMA provided ex-gratia assistance of Rs.1,000,000/- each for next to kin/legal heirs of deceased through relevant PDMA/SDMA/GBDMA amounting to total Rs.1,013,000,000/-.

Similarly, on direction of the Prime Minister, NDMA disbursed an amount of Rs.250,000,000/- to the Government of Baluchistan through their PDMA for arranging machinery and other de-watering equipment required for clearance of inundated cultivatable land in Baluchistan.

Moreover, Finance Division had allocated Rs.18,000,000,000/- for NDMA to provide relief to flood affectees. Rs 10,802,251,261/- has been spent on procurement of non-food Items (i.e. tents, tarpaulins, mosquito nets, blankets, etc) and food packs while Rs. 500,000,000/- has been spent on logistics of relief goods to affected areas.

The cost of logistics/inland transportation will substantially increase to clear the liabilities by NDMA on this account.

He further held that as per directives of the Prime Minister, a Joint Survey & Damage Assessment of the flood affected and notified calamity hit areas was conducted by Provincial Governments/PDMAs, duly assisted by NDMA and Pak Army.

Joint Damage Assessment (JDA) Teams comprising of Provincial Officials, Rep of ex NDMA and Rep of ex Pak Army were deployed at Provincial, District and Tehsil levels for planning, coordination and monitoring. Ground Damage Assessment (GDA) Teams led by Provincial Officials; not below Tehsildar/Naib Tehsildar or equivalent from Pak Army, conducted ground damage assessment.

Damage Assessment Reports are to be finalized by Provincial Governments/PDMAs and a duly vetted copy by DG PDMA,approved by Chief Secretary/SMBR and Rep of ex NDMA and Pak Army is to be shared with Federal Government/Ministry of Planning, Development & Special Initiatives.

The process of JS/DA has been completed, however, the Provincial Governments of Punjab and Sindh Provinces have not shared their respective finalised reports, despite continuous/regular correspondence.

Compiled reports will be prepared on receipt of final reports from all provinces for decision of Federal Cabinet for the issuance/allocation of funds for rehabilitation/ reconstruction phase.

The Committee noted that prima-facia, there seemed to be lack of coordination amongst the NDMA and PDMAs/DDMAs thus decided to invite representatives from PDMAs in the next meeting.

The management of NDMA was however directed by the Committee to evolve an integrated system to cope up such climatic disasters in future.

The committee also considered "The Zakat and Ushr (Amendment) Bill, 2023" (Government Bill) and recommended that the National Assembly may pass the same.

The meeting was attended by MNAs; Malik Sohail Khan, Ch. Muhammad Hamid Hameed, Mr. Zulfiqar Ali Behan, Ms. Shagufta Jumani, Mrs. Farukh Khan, Mr. Salahuddin and Mr. Naveed Amir Jeeva, Parliamentary Secretary, and officers of Ministry of PA&SS, Benazir Income Support Program (BISP), NDMA and Utility Stores Corporation of Pakistan (USC).