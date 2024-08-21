Open Menu

NA Body On Petroleum Calls Of Urgent Need For Efficient Natural Gas Distribution

Faizan Hashmi Published August 21, 2024 | 05:00 PM

NA body on Petroleum calls of urgent need for efficient natural gas distribution

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) The National Assembly Standing Committee on Energy (Petroleum Division) on Wednesday called for the urgent need for efficient natural gas distribution and the reduction of line losses through stringent monitoring.

The meeting, chaired by Member of the National Assembly Syed Mustafa Mehmood, was attended by the Federal Minister for Energy (Petroleum Division).

Officials from the Ministry provided a comprehensive briefing on the activities and responsibilities of its various departments, highlighting the importance of providing an uninterrupted and environmentally sustainable energy supply. They also outlined the challenges in gas transmission and distribution across the country.

The Ministry informed the committee that domestic gas supplies have been steadily declining, with no major discoveries made by exploration and production companies in recent years, leading to a sharp reduction in indigenous gas availability.

The committee decided to hold its next meeting to discuss the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives undertaken by both public and private oil and gas companies.

The meeting was attended by members Syed Naveed Qamar, Muhammad Nawaz Khan, Mujahid Ali, Anwar-ul-Haq Chaudhary, Dr Shezra Mansab Ali Khan Kharal, Gul Asghar Khan, Salahuddin Junejo, Muhammad Moin Aamer Pirzada, Asad Alam Niazi, Mian Khan Bugti, and senior officials from the Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division) and its associated departments and organizations.

