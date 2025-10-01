NA body on Railways defers discussion on bill

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) The National Assembly Standing Committee on Railways on Wednesday deferred discussion on “The Transfer of Railways (Amendment) Bill, 2025" owing to the absence of the Pakistan Peoples Party parliamentarians.

The meeting was held with MNA Waseem Qadir presiding in the absence of the Chairman, under Rule 216(2) of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly, 2007.

However, the committee observed that members from the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) were not present.

It was unanimously felt that consideration of the Bill should be deferred until their participation in a subsequent sitting.

Accordingly, the meeting was adjourned without deliberation on the legislative business.

The meeting was attended by MNAs Ibrar Ahmed, Haji Jamal Shah Kakar, Syed Waseem Hussain, Ahmed Saleem Siddiqui and Muhammad Ilyas Chaudhry.

Senior officials of the Ministry of Railways and Pakistan Railways were also in attendance.