NA body on Rules Procedure & Privileges meets

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :A meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Rules of Procedure and Privileges was held at Parliament House, under the chairmanship of Rana Muhammad Qasim Noon, MNA.

The committee confirmed the minutes of its previous meeting held on 05-10-2021.

The comprehensive report/implementation status of the previous recommendations of the committee was placed before the committee.

The question of Privilege raised by Raza Rabani Khar, MNA, regarding allegedly non- paying any attention to the corruption, exploitation of consumers and loss of lives of employees of MEPCO by the Chief Executive, MEPCO and S.E. Muzaffargarh.

As the mover could not attend the meeting, therefore, the committee unanimously decided to pend the question of Privilege till its next meeting with the direction to CEO, MEPCO Multan to resolve the issues of the Mover and report to the Committee in its next meeting.

The question of Privilege raised by Sahibzada Muhammad Mehboob Sultan, Minister for States and Frontier Regions and Muhammad Ameer Sultan, Parliamentary Secretary for National food Security and Research regarding alleged non-cooperation of Ex.DPO, District Jhang with the MNAs on telephone; the Committee pended the question of Privilege till its next meeting with the Inspector General of Police Punjab should conduct an inquiry on the matter of Ex.D.P.O Jhang and report to the committee within one month.

The committee also directed that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) should have a meeting with the Movers on this matter. The committee also directed that the D.S (Litigation) of the National Assembly should himself attend the next hearings of the issue in the Lahore High Court and also have a joint meeting with the Attorney General for Pakistan, Addl. Advocate General Punjab Qasim Chouhan and get the vacation of stay order on the matter with a report to the committee.

The question of Privilege raised by Chaudhry Faqir Ahmed, MNA against Saeed Ahmed Dhudi, SDO, Irrigation Burewala for allegedly lodging a false FIR No. 282/20 in Police Station Sheikh Fazal, Tehsil Burewala, District Vihari against the Member; the committee disposed of the matter at the level of Punjab Police and pended the question of Privilege for Irrigation Department till its next meeting.

As the Mover did not attend the meeting, therefore, the committee pended the question of Privilege till its next meeting with the direction that the Secretary, Irrigation Department, Govt of Punjab should conduct an inquiry on the matter and report to the committee within 25 days.

The question of Privilege raised by Muhammad Sajjad, MNA regarding in-action of SHO, Thana City Mansehra, SP Operations Mansehra, DPO, Mansehra and Inspector General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on his application regarding gross mutilation of property by the land mafias; on the request of the Mover, the committee pended the question of Privilege till its next meeting.

Amendment in Rule 203 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of business in the National Assembly, 2007 moved by Sher Ali Arbab, MNA "(6) Actionable Audit Paras of the report of the Public Accounts Committee adopted by the House shall stand referred to the concerned Standing Committee and Ministry concerned shall submit its implementation report to the committee; the committee did not pass the amendment and unanimously decided to dispose of the amendment.

The question of Privilege moved by Makhdoom Syed Sami-ul-Hassan Gillani, MNA regarding allegedly non-cooperation of Zaheer Warraich, Chief Engineer, Pak PWD, Lahore and Superintendent Engineer, Pak PWD, Multan with the Member; the committee pended the question of Privilege till its next meeting.

The committee also directed that the DG (Finance ) of the National Assembly and the DG (PWD), M/o Housing & Works should have a meeting on the issue of renovation of the offices of the Chairmen of the National Assembly near NADRA Headquarter, Islamabad.

The question of Privilege moved by Muhammad Iqbal Khan, MNA/Parliamentary Secretary against Secretary Health, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, District Health Officer, District Khyber and Jehangir Afridi, Medical Superintendent, Dogra Hospital, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for non-finishing the protest of the administration of Dogra Hospital and not attending the telephone calls of the Parliamentary Secretary by the Medical Superintendent; the pended the question of Privilege till its next meeting with the direction that Chief Secretary, Govt KPK, Secretary Health and DHO, District Khyber should attend the next meeting of the committee in person.

The committee also expressed its displeasure for not attending the meeting of the committee by Secretary, Health Department, Government of KPK.

The question of Privilege raised by Dr.Nafisa Shah and three other MNAs on 11-8-2021 against Assistant Director Cybercrime Reporting Centre, FIA, Islamabad regarding issuance of a notice for personal appearance on 4-8-2021 under section 160 or the CrPC, 1898 pertain to a FIR No.

44/2021 lodged on the contemptuous and defamatory speech delivered by Masood-ur-Rehman Abbasi (accused); the committee conditionally disposed of the question of Privilege with the direction that the FIA should send the letter to the Movers individually for withdrawal of their Names from the FIRs with a report to the committee.

The question of Privilege by Riaz Fatyana, MNA against not meeting by Fazal Ahmed Khalid, Chairman, Punjab Higher education Commission with the MNA at fixed time; as the Mover could not attend the meeting, therefore, the committee pended the question of Privilege till its next meeting. The Committee also directed that Javed Bukhari, Secretary, Higher Education Department, Government of Punjab should attend the next meeting of the committee in person.

The question of Privilege moved by Shoukat Ali Bhatti, MNA regarding the lapse of six months period for non-operating the NRC for Vanekay Tarar and non responding to the telephone call of honourable Member by Sahibzada Naveed Jan, Director General, NADRA, Sargodha and Faisal Javed, Assistant Director, NADRA Zone, Chiniot; as the Mover could not attend the meeting, therefore, the Committee pended the Question of Privilege till its next meeting.

The question of Privilege raised by Abdul Shakoor Shad, MNA regarding misbehavior of Amir Farooqui, Director FIA, Karachi with the Member over telephone; as the Mover could not attend the meeting, therefore, the committee unanimously decided to pend the question of Privilege till its next meeting.

The question of Privilege raised by Ms. Kishwer Zahra and three other MNAs regarding misbehavior of Tariq Khan, former Managing Director and Mubashir Hassan, Presently Managing Director, Associated Press of Pakistan with the Members; the Committee pended the question of Privilege till its next meeting with the direction that M.D (APP) should have a meeting with the Mover, resolve her issues and report to the committee within 15 days.

The committee also directed that due respect should be given to the ladies working in APP and the lady named Ms. Rafia Haider, Bureau Chief, APPC, Karachi should be called back in the office of APP to work in respectable way.

The question of Privilege raised by Maulana Abdul Shakoor, MNA regarding Irrespect Attitude of Sajjad Afridi, Assistant Commissioner, Sub-Division Bettani, District Lakki Marwat; as the Mover could not attend the meeting, therefore, the committee pended the question of Privilege till its next meeting.

The issues of Members with Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL); the committee directed that Secretary, M/o Energy (Petroleum Division), Secretary, Health Department, Govt of Balochistan, Deputy Commissioner, Dera Bugti, DHO, Dera Bugti and CEO, Sui Welfare Hospital, Dera Bugti should attend the next meeting of the committee in person.

The committee also directed that Pervaiz Khattak, MNA/Minister should honor the committee as a Special Invitee in the next meeting of the committee. The Committee also directed that all the Petroleum Companies should give preference to the locals for the employment on the Wells.

The committee also directed that the PPL should give a list of all the employees of its Petroleum Companies including the locals alongwith their domiciles and designations. The committee also directed that three locals should be appointed on the Wells by the Petroleum Companies. The Committee pended the issues till its next meeting.

The issues of Members with Pak-Arab Refinery Limited (PARCO); the pended the issues till its next meeting.

The committee directed that M.D PARCO should submit a list of all the skilled/semi skilled/technical management/contractual and daily wages employees at Mahmood Kot and Muzafar Garh PARCO to the committee before its next meeting.

On the issue of any other items, the committee unanimously directed that the Chairman, NADRA should brief the committee on the performance and functions of NADRA in its next meeting.

The committee also directed that Shandana Gulzar Khan, MNA should attend the next meetings of the committee as a Special Invitee. The committee offered Fatiha for the departed souls of the brother of Rana Tanvir Hussain, MNA/Chairman PAC and Gulzar Khan, MNA.

The meeting was attended by Rana Muhammad Qasim Noon, Zulfiqar Ali Khan Dullah, Khurram Shahzad, Ms. Ghulam Bibi, Mian Muhammad Shafiq, Ali Nawaz Shah, Muhammad Sajjad, Ch. Armaghan Subhani, Rana Sana Ullah Khan, Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhary, Syed Imran Ahmed Shah, Pir Syed Fazal Ali Shah Jillani, and Ms. Shagufta Jumani, MNAs.

The meeting was also attended by Eng. Ali Muhammad Khan, Advocate, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Sahibzada Muhammad Mehboob Sultan, Sher Ali Arbab, Makhdoom Syed Sami Ul Hassan Gillani, Muhammad Iqbal Khan, Ms. Naz Baloch, Ms. Shahida Rehmani and Ms. Kishwer Zahra, MNA/Minister/Parliamentary Secretary.

Shah Zain Bugti, MNA/Minister, Rana Tanvir Hussain, MNA/Chairman PAC and Ms. Shandana Gulzar Khan, MNA also attended the meeting as a Special Invitees.