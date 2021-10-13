NA body on Science, technology passes "The National Metrology Institute of Pakistan Bill, 2021 with amendments

UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 10:05 PM

The Standing Committee on Science and Technology Wednesday passed the Bill "The National Metrology Institute of Pakistan Bill, 2021 (Government Bill) with amendments

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :The Standing Committee on Science and Technology Wednesday passed the Bill "The National Metrology Institute of Pakistan Bill, 2021 (Government Bill) with amendments.

The meeting was chaired by Sajid Mehdi. The committee consider the Bill "The National Metrology Institute of Pakistan Bill, 2021 (Government Bill) and after detail deliberations the it recommended that the Bill as amended may be passed by the National Assembly.

The Committee unanimously confirmed the Minutes of the previous meeting held on August, 26, 2021.

The Committee discussed the implementation status of previous recommendations and disposed off the same with direction to the Ministry to expedite the implementation status.

The Committee considered the Bill "The National University of Technology (Amendment) Bill, 2020 Moved Riaz Fatyana, MNA".

The representative of Ministry of Law and Justice and National University of Technology opposed the Bill.

Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz assured the Committee that he would discuss with the mover about the merits of the Bill. The Committee deferred the same due to non-availability of the mover.

The Committee considered the Bill "The Contractors Registration Bill, 2021 moved by Uzma Riaz, MNA". The Committee deferred the same due to non-availability of the Mover.

Rahat Aman Ullah Bhatti, Abdul Shakoor Shad, Sobia Kamal Khan, Sikandar Ali Rahoupoto and Minister for Science and Technology besides the Secretary, Ministry of Science and Technology along with their staff attended the meeting.

