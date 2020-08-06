NA Body Passed "The Control Of Narcotics Substances (Amendment) Bill, 2020"

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :National Assembly Standing Committee on Narcotics Control met in Parliament House to consider "The Control of Narcotics Substances (Amendment) Bill, 2020".

Muhammad Iqbal Khan, MNA presided over the meeting in the absence of the Chairman under rule 216 (2) Rules of Procedure and Conduct of business in the National Assembly 2007.

The Federal Minister for Narcotics Control briefly apprised the Committee about the pros & cons of "The Control of Narcotics Substances (Amendment) Bill, 2020". After detailed deliberations, the Committee passed the above mentioned Bill with majority.

The meeting was attended by Gul Dad Khan, MNA Sardar Muhammad Khan Leghari, MNA Ms. Nusrat Wahid, MNA Ehsan Ullah Reki, MNA Rana Mubashir Iqbal, MNA and Mohsin Dawar, MNA and officials of ministry and its attached departments.