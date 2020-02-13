NA body passes resolution on human rights abuses in IoK

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :The National Assembly's Standing Committee on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Thursday unanimously passed a resolution demanding the United Nations Security Council to force the Indian government for allowing a UN Observer Mission in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) to monitor human rights situation there.

The resolution was moved by Syed Imran Ahmed Shah in the committee meeting, which was chaired by Rana Shamim Ahmed Khan, here.

It noted that the international communities should raise the matter at the UN and Kashmiri people be given right to self determination in accordance with the provisions of United Nations Security Council Resolutions.

The citizens of IoK were facing curfew continuously for 192 days and 8 million Kashmiries were living like prisoners where the Indian forces has escalated human rights violation, it added.

Another resolution was presented by Ghazala Safi against increased cease fire violation by the Indian Army along Line of Control (LoC) that was also passed by the House.

Secretary Kashmir Affairs Tariq Mahmood Pasha presented an overview of the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the Financial Year 2020-21 of the Ministry. After detail discussion on PSDP the Committee unanimously recommended the PSDP for the Financial Year 2020-21.

Among others, the meeting was attended by Rubina Jamil, Waheed Alam Khan along with senior officers from the ministry.