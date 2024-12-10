Open Menu

NA Body Reaffirms Commitment To Secure, Develop CPEC Projects

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 10, 2024 | 11:10 PM

The National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Planning, Development and Special Initiatives on Tuesday reaffirmed a strong commitment to safeguarding national interests and ensuring the security of all development projects under the CPEC framework

The committee meeting, chaired by Syed Abdul Qadir Gillani, expressed this resolve after getting briefing on the security measures for the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a news release said.

It was apprised that around 7,984 intelligence-based operations (IBOs) were conducted between January and October 2024, during which 206 terrorists were killed and 1,312 arrested.

The chair expressed concern over the high frequency of these operations, averaging 21 per day, and sought further details on their effectiveness and outcomes.

The meeting was informed that 1 per cent of the cost of each project was allocated for security purpose.

The committee discussed the ongoing collaboration between Pakistan and China regarding CPEC security.

Additionally, the body was apprised that the Pakistan-Afghanistan border fencing was mostly complete, with measures in place to curb cross-border infiltration.

However, challenges persisted in areas like Lakki Marwat and southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, where incidents of cross-border attacks remain a concern.

The committee members raised the issue of compensation for casualties related to CPEC security operations and emphasized the need for a comprehensive briefing from the National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) to address security matters.

The committee unanimously recommended that the Frontier Constabulary (FC) and other security personnel, such as Rangers, be considered for compensation and allowances similar to other forces to ensure equitable treatment for their critical role in maintaining security.

Among others, the meeting was attended by MNAs Maj. (R) Tahir Iqbal, Dawar Khan Kundi, Farhan Chishti, Muhammad Usman Awaisi and Zulfiqar Sattar Bachani, besides senior officials from the Planning Ministry, Capital Development Authority (CDA) and the Ministry of Interior.

