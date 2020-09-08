NA body receives briefing on DRAP performance

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :The first meeting of the sub-committee of the standing committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination was held here on Monday to evaluate the performance of Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP).

The committee meeting which was chaired by its Convener Dr Nisar Ahmad Cheema discussed in detail the working of DRAP with special focus on a quality assurance of ray material and end products, registration of pharmaceutical companies and drugs and prices of drugs.

In a briefing DRAP officials informed that the authority was established in 2012 enacted under DRAP ACT, 2012. The authority is mandated for effective coordination and enforcement of the Drugs Act, 1976 to regulate, manufacture, import, export, storage, distribution and sale of therapeutic goods in the country.

They said that as a national regulatory body, DRAP ensures access of safe, quality and efficacious therapeutic goods at affordable prices in the country.

Earliest availability of new treatment opportunities for the people of Pakistan in accordance with international practices of safety, quality and efficacy, is the key responsibility of state, they added.

They said that DRAP was on the way to become a world class regulatory organization at par with international standards and best practices, through effective management strategies for implementations of regulations and their enforcement throughout the country.

They said that DRAP was adopting the globally harmonized science-based standards for the evaluation, registration and monitoring of safety, quality and efficacy of therapeutic goods.

They said that the harmonization of regulatory standards will improve the acceptance of products in international markets, enhance product quality and will ultimately promote the public health.