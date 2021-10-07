NA body receives briefing on DRAP performance

The meeting of the sub-committee of the standing committee on National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination was held here on Thursday to evaluate the performance of the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :The meeting of the sub-committee of the standing committee on National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination was held here on Thursday to evaluate the performance of the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP).

The committee meeting which was chaired by its Convener Dr Nisar Ahmad Cheema discussed in detail the working of DRAP with a special focus on quality assurance of ray material and end products, registration of pharmaceutical companies and drugs, and prices of drugs.

In a briefing, DRAP officials informed that the authority was established in 2012 which enacted under DRAP ACT, 2012. The authority was mandated for effective coordination and enforcement of the Drugs Act, 1976 to regulate, manufacture, import, export, storage, distribution, and sale of therapeutic goods in the country.

They said as a national regulatory body, DRAP ensured access to safe, quality and efficacious therapeutic goods at affordable prices in the country. The earliest availability of new treatment opportunities for the people of Pakistan in accordance with international practices of safety, quality, and efficacy, was the key responsibility of the state, they added.

They said DRAP was on the way to become a world-class regulatory organization at par with international standards and the best practices, through effective management strategies for implementations of regulations and their enforcement throughout the country.

They said DRAP was adopting the globally harmonized science-based standards for the evaluation, registration and monitoring of safety, quality and efficacy of therapeutic goods.

They said the harmonization of regulatory standards would improve the acceptance of products in international markets, enhance product quality and would ultimately promote public health.

The committee members raised various questions on the functioning of the organization and asked to improve its performance and make the organization at par with international standards.