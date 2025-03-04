NA body receives briefing on Sehat Sahulat Program

National Assembly Standing Committee on Health has received briefing on Sehat Sahulat Program

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) National Assembly Standing Committee on Health has received briefing on Sehat Sahulat Program.

The committee meeting which was held under the chairmanship of Dr. Mahesh Kumar raised various questions on the program.

Secretary Health Nadeem Mehboob informed the committee that the program has not concluded in the Federal capital, it is currently stopped.

The chairman committee asked for a five-year record of the Sehat Sahulat Program.

He said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has its own procedure for Sehat Sahulat Program while the Punjab government is also running this program in the province.

CEO Sehat Sahulat Program Muhammad Arshad said that it was a universal program till 2023. He added the treatment was provided through this program on the Computerized National Identity Card.

He said that the card was applicable in hospitals licensed by health regulatory authorities.

Muhammad Arshad said that Punjab, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkha are still running sehat sahulat program.

He said that poor patients are getting benefits from this program as they do not have money for treatment.