Open Menu

NA Body Receives Briefing On Sehat Sahulat Program

Faizan Hashmi Published March 04, 2025 | 11:29 PM

NA body receives briefing on Sehat Sahulat Program

National Assembly Standing Committee on Health has received briefing on Sehat Sahulat Program

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) National Assembly Standing Committee on Health has received briefing on Sehat Sahulat Program.

The committee meeting which was held under the chairmanship of Dr. Mahesh Kumar raised various questions on the program.

Secretary Health Nadeem Mehboob informed the committee that the program has not concluded in the Federal capital, it is currently stopped.

The chairman committee asked for a five-year record of the Sehat Sahulat Program.

He said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has its own procedure for Sehat Sahulat Program while the Punjab government is also running this program in the province.

CEO Sehat Sahulat Program Muhammad Arshad said that it was a universal program till 2023. He added the treatment was provided through this program on the Computerized National Identity Card.

He said that the card was applicable in hospitals licensed by health regulatory authorities.

Muhammad Arshad said that Punjab, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkha are still running sehat sahulat program.

He said that poor patients are getting benefits from this program as they do not have money for treatment.

Recent Stories

Research study finds refusal by 22% of parents in ..

Research study finds refusal by 22% of parents in vaccinating children at Peshaw ..

5 minutes ago
 Tree plantation ceremony organized under " Billion ..

Tree plantation ceremony organized under " Billion Plus"

5 minutes ago
 WASA directed to ensure best water supply and drai ..

WASA directed to ensure best water supply and drainage facilities during Ramaza ..

25 minutes ago
 Govt. steers country toward stability: Qaiser Shei ..

Govt. steers country toward stability: Qaiser Sheikh

25 minutes ago
 MPA chairs meeting to address problems of Khairmat ..

MPA chairs meeting to address problems of Khairmato area's

25 minutes ago
 AC Dera takes action against butchers for overchar ..

AC Dera takes action against butchers for overcharging

29 minutes ago
NA body reviews PR PSDP budget for FY 2025-26

NA body reviews PR PSDP budget for FY 2025-26

50 minutes ago
 Prada shines despite luxury crisis, Versace rumour ..

Prada shines despite luxury crisis, Versace rumours swirl

50 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed leads UAE delegation to Extraord ..

Mansour bin Zayed leads UAE delegation to Extraordinary Arab Summit in Cairo

2 hours ago
 UAE, UK strengthen collaboration to combat illicit ..

UAE, UK strengthen collaboration to combat illicit financial flows

2 hours ago
 Arada, Big Heart, UNHCR partner for fourth ‘Home ..

Arada, Big Heart, UNHCR partner for fourth ‘Home for a Home’ campaign in Cha ..

2 hours ago
 Transboundary water cooperation 'crucial' for wide ..

Transboundary water cooperation 'crucial' for wider regional integration, peace: ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan