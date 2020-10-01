NA body recommend to establish Gwadar Shipyard promptly

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :The National Assembly Standing Committee on Defence Production Wednesday recommended to the Federal Government to establish the Gwadar Shipyard as soon as possible as at present there was only one shipyard at Karachi in the country.

The committee was met at Ministry of Defence Production Division, Pak Secretariat-II, Rawalpindi under the Chairmanship of Member National Assembly (MNA), Chaudhry Iftekhar Nazir.

The Committee was briefed on establishment of Gwadar Shipyard in detail.

The Committee was informed that operationalization of Gwadar port and the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to provide us golden opportunity to enter activity in shipbuilding industry.

The Committee was also briefed on the upgradation of technical employees of Pakistan Ordinance Factories, Wah. And the proposed upgradation will also require approval of Finance Division and availability of requisite funds by Ministry of Defence.

The Committee was also briefed on the restructuring of the Ministry as well as ongoing development schemes in detail.

The meeting was attended by MNAs: Prince Muhammad Nawaz Allai, Farrukh Habib, Rahat Aman Ullah Bhatti, Niaz Ahmed Jakhar, Saif Ur Rehman, Sajida Begum, Saira Bano, Nasir Iqbal Bosal, Nadeem Abbas, Syed Abrar Ali Shah and Irfan Ali Laghari and Officials of the Ministry and its attached Departments.