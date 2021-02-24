UrduPoint.com
NA Body Recommends All Projects Of M/o IT For FY 2021-22

Muhammad Irfan 55 minutes ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 06:20 PM

NA body recommends all projects of M/o IT for FY 2021-22

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :National Assembly Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunication on Wednesday recommended all the projects proposed under Public Sector Development Program for the financial year 2021-22 for the ministry of IT and its attached departments.

The Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunication met under the chairmanship Ali Khan Jadoon.

The Committee was apprised that the PSDP projects pertain to infrastructure and business development which would provide enabling environment for the IT sector besides facilitation for ease of doing business.

The Committee was further apprised that human resource development was one of the component in the proposed PSDP which would channelize trained human resource towards the IT sector.

The committee was briefed about the establishment of Information Technology Park in Islamabad, Karachi and software technology parks in other of the country.

The Project Director Islamabad IT park apprised that an amount of Rs.3533.67 million had been demanded for civil work since provision of power, road access and construction of boundary wall had been ensures during the current financial year. Apprising the committee about the PDSP projects of Software Export Board, the Managing Director of the board said that Pakistan has immense IT potential which would be exploited for enhancing IT related exports and development of business models through these projects.

He said that Pakistani diaspora abroad would be involved for acquiring IT business for Pakistanis Software companies.

The Registrar Virtual University apprised the Committee about its one project which related to distant learning in fields of IT, Management and Science. Representatives of the Khyber Pukhtoonkhwa and Punjab Information Technology Boards and National Telecommunication Company apprised the Committee about their PSDP projects.

The Committee appreciated the appreciated the performance of the IT organizations and extended its all out support for development of IT sector in the country.

The committee was unanimous in its view that knowledge based economy would boost to the national economy. They also asked all the organizations to focus on market driven skill development specially the fresh graduates. The committee also decided to have a meeting with Federal Board of Revenue for creating conducive environment for IT sector through rationalizing taxes.

The meeting was attended by MNAs; Sher Ali Arbab, Romina Khurshid Alam, Mahesh Kumar Malani, Naz Baloch, Syed Mehmood Shah, Secretary M/o Information Technology & Telecommunication and other officers of concerned departments.

