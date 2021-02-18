NA body recommends enlisting of erstwhile FR Tank in CLC Program

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :The National Assembly Standing Committee on States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) Thursday recommended that Federal and Provincial governments should sit together and resolve the issue by including the FR Tank in the Citizen Loses Compensation Program (CLCP).

The committee discussed the issue of non-payment of relief package to the registered 2200 families of Sraghar, Jandola and FR Tank who were made Temporary Displaced Persons (TDPs) due to operation Rahe Nijat against the militants in South Waziristan, moved by Mufti Abdul Shakoor, MNA in the National Assembly at length.

The Director General informed the Committee while briefing on said issue that the FR Tank area of Jandola/Surghar was also affected by the operations.

He further said that there demand for housing survey cannot be entertained as CLCP is designed only for five tribal districts namely Khyber, Orakzia, Kurram, North and South Waziristan and no Frontier Regions (FRs) have been included in the program.

The Committee discussed in detail the allocation of seats in Medical and Dental Colleges for the students of ex-FATA and Balochistan by the Higher education Commission (HEC).

The Members of the Committee expressed their serious concerns on non implementation of the recommendations of the Standing Committees of both Houses National Assembly and Senate on SAFRON despite again and again directions/recommendations issued to the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) and HEC as well.

The committee directed the PMC and HEC to resolve the said issue of admission on the patron adopted last year within a week and also extend date of admission announced by the PMC, the February 25, 2021 till the disposal of the admission issue of Balochistan and FATA students and submit report back to the penal accordingly.

The committee also discussed the Repatriation and Rehabilitation of the people of North Waziristan who migrated to Afghanistan during the operation Zarb-e-Azb moved by Mohisn Dawar, MNA in the National Assembly.

The DG, Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa informed the committee that all arrangements for rehabilitation of the IDPs completed at their end as and when the government bring back the TDPs from Afghanistan.

The committee recommended that the federal government should constitute a high level Committee to take up this issue with the Afghan Government and make all arrangements for their repatriation.

The Committee also expressed its displeasure over establishment of Veterinary Hospitals in District Bajaur on unsuitable places and directed the DG Livestock, KP to consult the public representatives whenever going for establishing any Veterinary Hospital and other Livestock program in their Constituencies.