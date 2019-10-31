UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NA Body Recommends Establishing Hostel Regulatory Authority

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 04:04 PM

NA body recommends establishing Hostel Regulatory Authority

National Assembly Standing Committee on Law and Justice Thursday recommended establishing Hostel Regulatory Authority for making rules, ensuring protection of women inmates and checking unbridled mashroom growth of women hostels in private sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :National Assembly Standing Committee on Law and Justice Thursday recommended establishing Hostel Regulatory Authority for making rules, ensuring protection of women inmates and checking unbridled mashroom growth of women hostels in private sector.

Chairman of the Committee Riaz Fityana said there were was no security and also reports of harassment of women residing in the private women hostels.

He directed secretary of the committee to write a letter to provincial governments and federal ministry of human rights to ensure protection of women residing in the hostels.

The meeting unanimously adopted a resolution strongly condemning the alleged fixation of surveillance cameras in wash rooms of a university in Balochistan.

The committee directed Chief Minister Balochistan to investigate the issue and submit a detailed report to the committee.

The committee stressed providing protection to working women, especially those residing in women hostels.

The committee unanimously decided to pend the passage of private bills of Chairman Parliament Kashmir Committee Syed Fakhar Imam titled The Federal Ombudsman Institutional Reforms (Amendment) Bill, 2019, (Article 22); The Recognition and Enforcement (Arbitration Agreements and Foreign Arbital Awards (Amendment) Bill, 2019 (Article (9) till next meeting.

Likewise the committee decided to delay the passage of the Dr Nafisa Shah's Bill titled 'Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2019 (Article 25)' till next meeting for further fine tuning and improvements.

The meeting was attended by Atta Ullah,Lal Chand, Muhammad Farooq Azam Malik, Kishwer Zehra, Malik Muhammad Ehsanullah Tiwana, Agha Hassan BAloch, Syed Hussain Tariq, Ms Nafisa Shah, Syed Naveed Qamar and Ms Aliya Kamran.

Related Topics

Resolution National Assembly Balochistan Chief Minister Parliament Fine Women 2019

Recent Stories

UVAsS International Conference on “Food Safety t ..

3 minutes ago

Dubai Customs receives delegation from Community D ..

6 minutes ago

Samsung Electronics third-quarter net profit slump ..

16 minutes ago

China's central bank skips reverse repos for 4th d ..

16 minutes ago

Azadi March postponed till tomorrow

40 minutes ago

China calls for effective NGO dialogue with U.S.

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.