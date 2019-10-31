NA body recommends establishing Hostel Regulatory Authority

National Assembly Standing Committee on Law and Justice Thursday recommended establishing Hostel Regulatory Authority for making rules, ensuring protection of women inmates and checking unbridled mashroom growth of women hostels in private sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :National Assembly Standing Committee on Law and Justice Thursday recommended establishing Hostel Regulatory Authority for making rules, ensuring protection of women inmates and checking unbridled mashroom growth of women hostels in private sector.

Chairman of the Committee Riaz Fityana said there were was no security and also reports of harassment of women residing in the private women hostels.

He directed secretary of the committee to write a letter to provincial governments and federal ministry of human rights to ensure protection of women residing in the hostels.

The meeting unanimously adopted a resolution strongly condemning the alleged fixation of surveillance cameras in wash rooms of a university in Balochistan.

The committee directed Chief Minister Balochistan to investigate the issue and submit a detailed report to the committee.

The committee stressed providing protection to working women, especially those residing in women hostels.

The committee unanimously decided to pend the passage of private bills of Chairman Parliament Kashmir Committee Syed Fakhar Imam titled The Federal Ombudsman Institutional Reforms (Amendment) Bill, 2019, (Article 22); The Recognition and Enforcement (Arbitration Agreements and Foreign Arbital Awards (Amendment) Bill, 2019 (Article (9) till next meeting.

Likewise the committee decided to delay the passage of the Dr Nafisa Shah's Bill titled 'Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2019 (Article 25)' till next meeting for further fine tuning and improvements.

The meeting was attended by Atta Ullah,Lal Chand, Muhammad Farooq Azam Malik, Kishwer Zehra, Malik Muhammad Ehsanullah Tiwana, Agha Hassan BAloch, Syed Hussain Tariq, Ms Nafisa Shah, Syed Naveed Qamar and Ms Aliya Kamran.