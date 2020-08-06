NA body recommends for filling vacant positions of Sarmaya -e- Pakistan Board

ISLAMABAD, Aug 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :The Standing Committee on Privatization recommended that the vacant positions of the board of Sarmaya -e- Pakistan Limited may be filled immediately.

The 10th meeting of the Standing Committee on Privatization was held here on Thursday in a Committee room in Parliament House, under the chairmanship of MNA Syed Mustafa Mahmud for comprehensive briefing by Ministry of Finance, Privatization Division, Aviation Division and PIA (Investment Limited).

The Senior Joint Secretary, Ministry of Finance, briefed the Committee on Sarmaya -e- Pakistan Limited (SPL), said a press release issued by NA media cell.

He informed that Finance Division incorporated SPL as a holding company, with the approval of the Federal Cabinet on 13-2-2019, which consist of three ex-officio members and eight independent directors.

The key object of SPL is to direct, supervise and coordinate the management of subsidiary companies/PSCs to be transferred to SPL gradually from line Ministries.

It was also informed that six out of eight independent directors including the Chairman of the Board resigned from SPL in May-July 2019 due to which SPL became dis-functional.

The Managing Director, Pakistan International Airlines Investment Limited (PIAIL), Najeeb Sami requested the Committee that due to some issues we may be allowed to give in-camera briefing on Roosevelt Hotel.

He also requested that a Financial Advisor is being appointed by the Privatization Commission to undertake the envisaged leasing of Roosevelt site for setting up a Joint Venture project for prospective mixed use development, through the best suited mode of Privatization as delineated in the PC Ordinance, 2000.

The Committee recommended arranging in-camera detailed briefing on MsDeloittee report regarding privatization of Roosevelt Hotel in another meeting.

The meeting was attended by MNAs Zulfiqar Ali Khan Dullah, Khurram Shahzad, Ms. ShandanaGulzar Khan, Faheem Khan, Ms. Syma Nadeem, Ms. Shandana Gulzar Khan, Muhammad Pervaiz Malik, Syed Hussain Tariq, Sikandar Ali Rahopoto, Minister for Privatization, Parliamentary Secretary for M/o Privatization, besides senior officers from the Ministry of Privatization, Ministry of Finance, Aviation Division and PIAIL.

