UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NA Body Recommends PSDP For M/o IT For FY 2021-22

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 05:20 PM

NA body recommends PSDP for M/o IT for FY 2021-22

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunication on Wednesday recommended Public Sector Development Program proposals (PSDP) for the ministry and Special Communication Organization (SCO) for the year 2021-22 relating to ongoing and new projects.

The meeting was held under the Chairmanship of Ali Khan Jadoon, MNA.

The Committee decided to further scrutinize the remaining proposals of the Organizations under M/o Information Technology & Telecommunication in its next meeting. The Committee appreciated the performance of SCO.

Committee while taking serious note of the non-compliance of its recommendation made in its previous meeting regarding provision of fiber optic in District Malir Karachi directed for provision of the same within thirty days.

NA body also directed the ministry to pursue the provision of quality telecommunication service and internet in remote areas of country specially in Balochistan.

Committee also decided to have a briefing on the projects funded by Universal Service Fund for provision of telecommunication services in the remote and undeserved areas.

The meeting was attended by MNAs; Sahibzada Sibghatullah, Muhammad Abdul Ghafar Wattoo, Muhammad Aslam Khan, Kanwal Shauzab, Nusrat Wahid, Muhammad Hashim, Ali Gohar Khan, Aysha Rajab Ali, Romina Khurshid Alam, Maiza Hameed, Shamim Ara Panhwar, Mahesh Kumar Malani, Naz Baloch, Syed Mehmood Shah, Additional Secretary, M/o Information Technology & Telecommunication and other officers of concerned departments.

Related Topics

Karachi Balochistan Internet Technology Same Malir Shamim Ara Shanghai Cooperation Organization

Recent Stories

GB govt plans to construct Pissan Cricket Stadium ..

11 minutes ago

European Space Agency looks forward to ‘Hope’s ..

21 minutes ago

Fawad Chaudhary’s wife launches her own fashion ..

26 minutes ago

Row escalates between Twitter and India over block ..

1 minute ago

Oreen Jasia clinches Captain Rohullah Shaheed Wome ..

1 minute ago

China to Continue Collaborating With WHO to Trace ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.