NA body records strong displeasure at absence of Secretary; adjourns sitting

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) The Standing Committee on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, chaired by Syed Rafiullah, convened here on Friday to consider a scheduled briefing from the Workers Welfare Fund (WWF).

After welcoming members, the Chair drew attention to the late arrival of the Secretary and the absence of the Minister for the sitting. The Members registered the Committee’s strong displeasure that the principal officials whose attendance had been expected were not present to respond to the Committee’s questions, said a press release.

In consequence, and having regard to the need for full accountability and meaningful oversight, the Chair and members agreed that substantive agenda items could not be properly addressed and adjourned the sitting.

The Committee decided that outstanding agenda items will be rescheduled for a future date when full and timely attendance by responsible officials is assured.

Chair Syed Rafiullah said, “The Committee records its strong displeasure at the absence of officials whose presence is essential for parliamentary oversight and for the timely consideration of administrative and legislative business.”

Members present included Syed Rafiullah (Chair), Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti, Mian Khan Bugti, Ms Saeeda Jamshid, Ms Erum Hamid, Ms Mah Jabeen Khan Abbasi, Fateh Ullah Khan, Zulfiqar Ali Behn, Dr Mehreen Razzaq Bhutto, Farhan Chishti, Ms Sofia Saeed Shah and Muhammad Ilyas Choudhary. Senior officials of the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development were also in attendance.