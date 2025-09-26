NA Body Records Strong Displeasure At Absence Of Secretary; Adjourns Sitting
Sumaira FH Published September 26, 2025 | 07:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) The Standing Committee on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, chaired by Syed Rafiullah, convened here on Friday to consider a scheduled briefing from the Workers Welfare Fund (WWF).
After welcoming members, the Chair drew attention to the late arrival of the Secretary and the absence of the Minister for the sitting. The Members registered the Committee’s strong displeasure that the principal officials whose attendance had been expected were not present to respond to the Committee’s questions, said a press release.
In consequence, and having regard to the need for full accountability and meaningful oversight, the Chair and members agreed that substantive agenda items could not be properly addressed and adjourned the sitting.
The Committee decided that outstanding agenda items will be rescheduled for a future date when full and timely attendance by responsible officials is assured.
Chair Syed Rafiullah said, “The Committee records its strong displeasure at the absence of officials whose presence is essential for parliamentary oversight and for the timely consideration of administrative and legislative business.”
Members present included Syed Rafiullah (Chair), Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti, Mian Khan Bugti, Ms Saeeda Jamshid, Ms Erum Hamid, Ms Mah Jabeen Khan Abbasi, Fateh Ullah Khan, Zulfiqar Ali Behn, Dr Mehreen Razzaq Bhutto, Farhan Chishti, Ms Sofia Saeed Shah and Muhammad Ilyas Choudhary. Senior officials of the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development were also in attendance.
Recent Stories
Anoushay Abbasi confirms divorce after six years of silence
Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh coach unveils reason behind match loss against Pakista ..
ICC imposes fine upon Indian skipper Surakumar Yadav, Pakistani bowler Haris Rau ..
Mohammed bin Rashid receives local dignitaries, businessmen, senior officials
Yango Group showcases its SuperApp at Pakistan largest tech conference ITCN Asia ..
Sultan bin Ahmed opens new homes for families in Sri Lanka
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses MBZUAI inaugural Honorary Doctorate confe ..
WETEX expands global partnerships in clean, renewable energy
Austria calls at UN for lasting Middle East peace
UAE solidifies role as key player in global tourism
MoEI begins AED750 million Emirates Road enhancement project
UAE organises medical camp for treatment of children in Comoros
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NA body records strong displeasure at absence of Secretary; adjourns sitting2 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on illegal commercialisation2 minutes ago
-
JKLF condemns use of force against unarmed, innocent, peaceful protesters in Leh, IIOJK2 minutes ago
-
GM of PTV Quetta center briefs MPAs on directive of Balochistan Assembly Speaker12 minutes ago
-
IGP reviews progress on heavy vehicle driving school at Manawan12 minutes ago
-
Livestock director visits veterinary hospital, cattle market in Chiniot12 minutes ago
-
Punjab expands free Wi-Fi service to 23 districts22 minutes ago
-
Population Welfare Dept organises awareness event, walk22 minutes ago
-
Ismail Raho sworn in as new Sindh Cabinet member31 minutes ago
-
U.S. Envoy strengthens trade & security ties during Karachi visit32 minutes ago
-
NPC holds Quran Khawani for deceased members, their relatives32 minutes ago
-
Tourism key to socio-economic growth, cultural harmony: NA Speaker32 minutes ago