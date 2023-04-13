UrduPoint.com

NA Body Rejects 'Money Bill-2023' Introduced To Seek Nod Of Parliament For Disbursement Of Election Funds

Sumaira FH Published April 13, 2023 | 07:03 PM

NA body rejects 'Money Bill-2023' introduced to seek nod of Parliament for disbursement of election funds

The National Assembly's Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue on Thursday rejected the Money Bill-2023 titled "The charged sums for General Election (Provincial Assemblies of the Punjab and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) Bill 2023' by a majority vote

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ):The National Assembly's Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue on Thursday rejected the Money Bill-2023 titled "The charged sums for General Election (Provincial Assemblies of the Punjab and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) Bill 2023' by a majority vote.

The committee meeting chaired by Member National Assembly (MNA) Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh was briefed by Minister of State for Finance Dr Ayesha Ghous Pasha about the financial constraints being faced by the country in detail.

Currently, she said, Pakistan was aligning itself to meet the requirements made b the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and facing an acute shortage of funds because of its fiscal deficit.

She said the government team held a meeting with the IMF authorities the other day, while another important virtual meeting was scheduled to take place on Thursday.

The minister said the country had no additional funds from the allocated budget (for holding of elections in Punjab), and if the funds were provided, it would be tantamount to exceeding the IMF programme.

"We want to keep ourselves (Pakistan) limited to the deficit agreed with the IMF," she added.

Meanwhile, Committee Chairman Qaiser Sheikh expressed concern that the post of President of the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) was laying vacant since the last year.

Related Topics

Pakistan IMF National Assembly Shortage Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Vote Budget Money National Bank Of Pakistan Post From Government National Bank Of Pakistan Election 2018

Recent Stories

Farmers hold protest against delay in repair of CR ..

Farmers hold protest against delay in repair of CRBC

2 minutes ago
 BoAJK launches easy, prompt repayment based loan s ..

BoAJK launches easy, prompt repayment based loan schemes

2 minutes ago
 KU, Trkiye Yunus Emre Institute inks MoU to establ ..

KU, Trkiye Yunus Emre Institute inks MoU to establish Turkish language culture c ..

2 minutes ago
 Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre organises live in ..

Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre organises live interaction with astronaut Sulta ..

51 minutes ago
 Total liquid foreign reserves reach near $ 9.56 bi ..

Total liquid foreign reserves reach near $ 9.56 billion

3 minutes ago
 Hungary to Withdraw Representatives from IIB After ..

Hungary to Withdraw Representatives from IIB After Its Inclusion in US sanctions ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.