NA body rejects 'Money Bill-2023' introduced to seek nod of Parliament for disbursement of election funds

The National Assembly's Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue on Thursday rejected the Money Bill-2023 titled "The charged sums for General Election (Provincial Assemblies of the Punjab and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) Bill 2023' by a majority vote

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ):The National Assembly's Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue on Thursday rejected the Money Bill-2023 titled "The charged sums for General Election (Provincial Assemblies of the Punjab and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) Bill 2023' by a majority vote.

The committee meeting chaired by Member National Assembly (MNA) Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh was briefed by Minister of State for Finance Dr Ayesha Ghous Pasha about the financial constraints being faced by the country in detail.

Currently, she said, Pakistan was aligning itself to meet the requirements made b the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and facing an acute shortage of funds because of its fiscal deficit.

She said the government team held a meeting with the IMF authorities the other day, while another important virtual meeting was scheduled to take place on Thursday.

The minister said the country had no additional funds from the allocated budget (for holding of elections in Punjab), and if the funds were provided, it would be tantamount to exceeding the IMF programme.

"We want to keep ourselves (Pakistan) limited to the deficit agreed with the IMF," she added.

Meanwhile, Committee Chairman Qaiser Sheikh expressed concern that the post of President of the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) was laying vacant since the last year.