NA Body Rejects Proposed Amendments In Article 36, 37 Of Constitution

Thu 09th September 2021 | 06:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :The National Assembly Standing Committee on Law and Justice on Thursday considered the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2021 (Article-37) and Article-36 and after detailed discussion recommended that the Bill should not be passed by the Assembly.

The Committee met here under the Chairmanship of Riaz Fatyana to discuss different agenda items.

The Committee did not consider the Bills, The Protection of Parents Bill, 2021 (Ordinance No. XII) of 2021 (Government Bill), The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2021 (Article 11 and 25A).

The committee considered the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2021 (Article 11) moved by Ms. Mehnaz Akbar Aziz, and deferred the same till next meeting.

The Committee considered the Bill, The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2021 (Article 1, 51 & 106) and after detailed discussion deferred the same till next meeting.

The Committee considered the Bill, The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2021 (Article 59) moved by Mohsin Dawar, MNA and after detailed discussion deferred the same till next meeting at request of the mover.

The Committee considered the Bill, The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2021 (Article 51 and 106) and after detailed discussion deferred the same till next meeting with recommendation, that the Election Commission of Pakistan should formulate the concrete proposal to address the issue highlighted by the Mover.

Members/MNAs Atta Ullah, Lal Chand, Malik Muhammad Ehsan Ullah Tiwana, Agha Hassan Baloch, Junaid Akbar, Ms. Shunila Ruth, Ch. Mehmood Bashir Virk, Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha, Qadir Khan Mandokhail, Syed Naveed Qamar, Ms. Aliya Kamran, Mohsin Dawar, Kesoo Mal Khel Das, Zahid Akram Durani, Special Secretary Election Commission of Pakistan, Secretary Ministry of Law and Justice along with their staff attended the meeting.

