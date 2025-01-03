NA Body Reviews Delays Key Road Projects, Urges Timely Completion
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) The National Assembly Standing Committee on Communications convened at Parliament House here Friday for its 6th meeting to discuss key infrastructure projects and ongoing issues in the sector.
Chaired by MNA Mir Shabbir Ali Bijarani, the Committee reviewed the Ministry’s responses to previous recommendations and expressed concerns over delays in critical road projects aimed at improving national connectivity and road safety.
The Committee approved the minutes of the previous two meetings.
The Ministry’s responses to earlier recommendations were reviewed, with a focus on several major infrastructure projects aimed at improving national connectivity and road safety. These projects included the Khairpur-Larkana Bridge, the Hyderabad-Karachi Road congestion, and the necessity for pedestrian bridges at Kathore and Maymar Mor.
The Committee also examined progress on important bypasses such as Loralai and Zhob, as well as other roads including the Nokundi-Maskheal Road, Chitral-Chakdara Road, and the Pindi Gap to Khushalgarh Package 1.
Additionally, discussions were held on the Lawari Tunnel N-45 North Pole approach road, roads connecting Chatral to Shandrul and Kalkat, and the M-1 Indus River Service Area. The Committee stressed the importance of completing these projects on time to alleviate traffic congestion, enhance connectivity, and improve public safety.
The Ministry was directed to submit its budgetary proposal for the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) for the upcoming financial year 2025-26 by January 31, 2025.
The Committee urged the Ministry to focus on a smaller number of high-priority schemes to reduce the risk of financial losses, cost overruns, and delays caused by non-payment to contractors.
The next meeting will include a proposal for ongoing schemes, ranked in order of priority, and suggestions for streamlining the process.
The Committee recommended that tenders for new schemes should not be initiated unless the necessary funds are secured. This would prevent projects from facing financial setbacks due to the unavailability of resources.
Furthermore, the Committee urged strict enforcement of regulations against overloaded vehicles on motorways, recommending that such vehicles be blacklisted for repeated violations.
The Ministry was asked to draft bylaws that could be presented to Parliament for approval. The Committee also advised the Ministry to collaborate with district police to enhance enforcement, as the Motorway Police is currently facing a 52% shortage in manpower.
The Member of the National Highway Authority (NHA) from Balochistan was instructed to present a detailed report on ongoing and proposed schemes in the province at the next meeting, including the reasons for any delays and plans for incorporating these projects into the PSDP for the upcoming financial year.
The meeting was attended by several Members of the National Assembly, including Sardar Muhammad Yaqoob Khan Nasar, Haji Jamal Shah Kakar, Akhtar Bibi, Dr. Darshan, Syed Ayaz Ali Shah Sheerazi, Nazir Ahmed Bhugio, Syed Mustafa Kamal, Mehboob Shah, Abdul Latif, and Hameed Hussain. Senior officials from the Ministry of Communications and its affiliated departments were also present at the meeting.
