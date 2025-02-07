NA body reviews health sector budgetary proposals

The National Assembly Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination on Friday discussed the budgetary proposals for Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) related to health sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) The National Assembly Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination on Friday discussed the budgetary proposals for Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) related to health sector.

The meeting which was held under the Chairmanship of Dr. Mahesh Kumar Malani, MNA reviewed the development portfolio shared by the Ministry of Health carrying 41 major projects, with a proposed portfolio size of Rs. 154,588.062 million.

The session focused on reviewing key health care projects and proposals for the coming year, as well as addressing concerns raised by members regarding the performance of hospitals in Islamabad and the ongoing health initiatives across the country.

The development projects are aimed at enhancing health care infrastructure and addressing critical challenges faced by public hospitals in the capital, such as human resource shortages and the need for upgraded facilities.

The committee acknowledged the importance of these initiatives but expressed concerns about the effectiveness of past spending and the distribution of resources.

The chairman committee emphasized that before expanding hospital infrastructure, it was crucial to prioritize manpower and ensure that sufficient staff was available to meet the growing demands of patients.

The committee also underscored the importance of strengthening Basic Health Units (BHUs), Rural Health Centers (RHCs) and Community Health Centers (CHCs) in Islamabad and its peripheries to improve health care services in the rural and underserved areas.

It was highlighted that many of the current health facilities were operating with limited human resources and lacked basic medical supplies.

The committee members also raised concerns about the transfer of DHO projects (District Health Offices) to the CDA, stating that the CDA had not delivered satisfactory results in the past.

The committee recommended creation of a new, independent agency to oversee such projects, rather than relying on the CDA’s historical inefficiencies.

The Ministry of Health was asked to explore alternative options, possibly by adopting models seen in other provinces, where dedicated construction units were responsible for overseeing health infrastructure development.

The committee expressed its commitment to holding regular meetings on PSDP to review and finalize the proposals and allocations for the health sector, ensuring that funding is directed to projects that will have the most impact on improving health care services in Pakistan.

The next committee meeting will further review ongoing projects and discuss new initiatives including Neonatal care, Hepatitis and Diabetes treatment programs and explore other innovative health care solutions.

The meeting was attended by MNAs, Aijaz Hussain Jakhrani, Ms. Zahra Wadood Fatemi, Dr. Darshan, Dr. Shazia Sobia Aslam Soomro, Nisar Ahmed, Ms. Aliya Kamran, Dr. Shaista Khan, Shahram Khan (Virtual), Gul Asghar Khan, Raja Khurram Shehzad Nawaz, Ms. Farah Naz Akbar and Azim ud Din Zahid Lakhwi.

The Secretary Ministry of Health along with senior officials from the ministry and its attached departments also attended the meeting.