NA Body Reviews PM’s Grievance Wing Report, Notes 96% Resolution Rate

Muhammad Irfan Published September 23, 2025 | 08:10 PM

NA body reviews PM’s Grievance Wing Report, notes 96% resolution rate

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) The Standing Committee on Parliamentary Affairs on Tuesday reviewed the Annual Performance Report of the Prime Minister’s Public Affairs and Grievance Wing, which registered 17,975 complaints with a 96% resolution rate.

The committee, chaired by MNA Rana Iradat Sharif Khan, was informed that the Wing, restructured on its recommendation, recorded a 189% increase in public complaints compared to 2022-23, when 6,356 complaints were filed. The number also reflected a sharp rise from 9,501 complaints in 2023-24.

To further improve grievance redressal, the Ministry launched the Public Grievance Management System (PGMS) in September 2024.

The system, officials said, is built on a three-pronged approach to enhance complaint handling, expand outreach nationwide, and apply data analytic for evidence-based policy making.

The Committee also recommended that the Ministry identify departments receiving the highest number of complaints to enable targeted relief measures for citizens. Meanwhile, the Committee deferred discussion on the Election (Amendment) Bill 2025 owing to the absence of the mover.

