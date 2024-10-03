NA body seeks complete details of contracts made with IPPs

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Power Division on Thursday sought complete detail of contracts made with Independent Power Producers (IPPs) in the next meeting

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) The National Assembly Standing Committee on Power Division on Thursday sought complete detail of contracts made with Independent Power Producers (IPPs) in the next meeting.

The committee which met with Muhammad Idress in the Chair appreciated the constitution of Special Task Force to review the contracts made by the successive governments with Independent Power Producers (IPPs) to lessen the overburden on consumers in terms of electricity bills.

The Committee however, directed that M/o Energy (Power Division) may take stringent measures to prevent the consumers from overcharging in different heads of electricity bills and unnecessary load-shedding in different areas of the country and report back to the Committee in its next meeting.

The Committee expressed concern over the poor performance of K-Electric and decided to convene its next meeting in Karachi to witness the performance of K-Electric so that complaints against K-Electric could be addressed properly.

Earlier, the Secretary Energy (Power Division) briefly apprised about the efforts made by them to overcome the problems of overbilling and other issues related to electricity and problems faced by them in this regards.

The meeting was attended by the MNA’s, Amir Muqam, Raja Qamar Ul Islam, Bilal Azhar Kiyani, Ch. Naseer Ahmed Abbas, Syeda Nosheen Iftikhar, Rana Muhammad Hayat Khan, Muhammad Shaharyar Khan Mahar, Khurshid Ahmed Junejo, Nouman islam Sheikh, Syed Abrar Ali Shah, Syed Waseem Hussain, Junaid Akbar, Sher Ali Arbab, (through video link) Haji Imtiaz Ahmed Ch. & Ali Afzal Sahi and Movers Dr. Mahreen Razzaq Bhutto & Syed Amin Ul Haq and officials of ministry of power division and concern departments.