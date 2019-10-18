NA body seeks complete list of legal, encroached properties of Pakistan Post

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Postal Services on Friday recommended that a complete list of legal and encroached properties of Pakistan Post may be provided so that Committee would write a letter to the Prime Minister to draw a policy regarding acquisition of illegally occupied land of the department

The Committee which met at Parliament House under the Chairmanship of Haji Imtiaz Ahmed Choudhary, MNA, was briefed by the Director General, Pakistan Post about the recommendations during previous meetings of the Committee.

The Committee also recommended providing list of all properties which can be used for commercial purpose. The DG informed the Committee that system was being updated for which ATM machines and latest technology such as mobile app is being introduced to facilitate the pensioners and other customers.

The Committee recommended that Pakistan Post may brief on Postal Life Insurance and Saving Bank function in the next meeting. It also recommended that Pakistan Post may extensively use print and electronic media for publicity and awareness of public.

The Committee considered "The Pakistan Postal Services Management Board (Amendment) Bill, 2019" and deferred it till next meeting due to absence of mover of the Bill.

Members of the Committee MNAs Faiz Ullah, Malik Karamat Ali Khokhar, Tahir Iqbal, Niaz Ahmed Jakhar, Ms Shaheen Naz Saifullah, Ms. Rukhsana Naveed, Syed Javed Husnain, Ms. Ayesha Rajab Ali, Nawabzada Iftikhar Ahmed Khan Babar, Syed Abrar Ali Shah, Naveed Aamir Jeeva, Muhammad Anwar attended the meeting besides the senior officers from the Ministry of Postal Services and its attach department along with their staff.