NA Body Seeks Details Of JIT Report In Usama Satti Case

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 06:40 PM

NA body seeks details of JIT report in Usama Satti case

ISLAMABAD, Jan 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :The National Assembly's Standing Committee on Interior Monday directed the Islamabad Police to share details of the report of a Joint Investigation Team (JIT), probing the killing of a 21-year boy - Usama Satti, with the parliamentary body.

The meeting, chaired by Raja Khurram Shahzad Nawaz, was briefed by the Deputy Inspector General (Operations) Islamabad about tragic incident of killing of Usama Satti at Sri Nagar Highway, Islamabad.

He said a police mobile van received a wireless message that a robbery incident had taken place in Sector H-11 of the capital and the culprits managed to escape boarding a white coloured vehicle.

Unfortunately, he informed the parliamentary body that Usama Satti too was driving a white car with tinted glasses. The police party, aware of the robbery incident, tried to stop the vehicle. But the said car did not stop, so the police party opted firing to stop the vehicle, which resulted in the unfortunate death of Usama Satti.

Senior officers of Islamabad Police expressed serious concerns upon the sad incident and condemned it.

The NA body was informed that all five police officials had been arrested and a case had also been registered against them.

The vehicle had been taken into custody for examination/investigation and the weapons used have also been forwarded to forensic laboratory Lahore for examination.

The NA body was assured that the investigation would be conducted purely on merit.

Legal heirs of the deceased also attended the meeting.

Among others, MNAs Sher Akbar Khan, Sardar Talib Hassan Nakai, Nafeesa Inayatullah Khan Khattak, Rana Shamim Ahmed Khan, Syed Agha Rafiullah and Muhammad Ali Nawaz Awan, besides Special Secretary Ministry of Interior, Inspector General of Police ICT, along with their officers and staff attended the meeting.

