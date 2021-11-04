UrduPoint.com

NA Body Seeks HEC Notification For Doubling Of Seats For Ex-FATA Students

The National Assembly Standing Committee on States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) on Thursday recommended that Higher Education Commission (HEC) must issue notification for doubling of seats in medical colleges for 8 years so that the issue pending from three years might be resolved once for all

The committee expressed concern on non compliance of the recommendation passed by the Committee in its meeting held on January 7, 2021 regarding issuance of notification for doubling of seats for students from erstwhile FATA in Medical and Dental colleges.

The representative of Khyber Medical University (KMU) informed the committee that "we have no powers to enhance the seats however we can send recommendations to Higher Education Commission (HEC)".

The representative of HEC apprised the committee that 36 additional seats for erstwhile FATA already had been increased and the issue was resolved.

He further informed that HEC was only a regulator and we took up the recommendations of provinces.

The Committee under the chair of Sajid Khan, expressed its displeasure on not attending the meeting by the Chairman, WAPDA and directed that the Chairman WAPDA must attend the next meeting in person and to brief the committee on the agenda otherwise the committee would move Privilege Motion against him.

The meeting was attended by Saleh Muhammad, Shahid Ahmad, Gul Dad Khan, Gul Zafar Khan, Abdul Shakoor Shad, Shaheen Naz Saifullah, Muhammad Afzal Khokhar, Syeda Nosheen Iftikhar, Aysha Rajab Ali, Sajid Hussain Turi and Muhammad Jamal ud Din, MNAs and Officers/Officials of the Ministry of SAFRON and its attached Departments.

