NA Body Seeks Proposals For Improving FIA Cyber Wing's Performance

Faizan Hashmi Published September 21, 2022 | 08:30 PM

NA body seeks proposals for improving FIA cyber wing's performance

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :The National Assembly Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunication Wednesday took notice of the rise in cyber crimes and directed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to present proposals in the next meeting for improving its cyber wing performance.

The panel which met here with Mir Khan Muhammad Jamali in the chair expressed grave concern over the negative propaganda and campaigns being run against politicians, journalists and institutions on social media and harassment of elected representatives and their families.

The committee emphasized on the capacity building of the staff working in the cyber crime wing of FIA. It was recommended that the federal government should take immediate steps to appoint permanent, competent and experienced officers in the cyber crime wing and ensure provision of all necessary resources.

The meeting was attended by Malik Sohail Khan, Ali Gohar Khan, Ayesha Rajab Ali, Romina Khursheed Alam, Maiza Hameed, Mahesh Kumar Malani, Naz Baloch, Shamim Ara Panhwar, Syed Mehmood Shah, Salahuddin and Javairia Zafar Aheer.

