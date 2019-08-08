NA body seeks report on implementation status of previous recommendations

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :National Assembly Standing Committee on Human Rights on Thursday sought report on the implementation status of previous recommendations of the committee.

The meeting was briefed about the incident happened in the jurisdiction of police station Qutab Pur, Multan on May 3, 2019 regarding illegal detention and torture of three brothers.

The committee was informed that the matter was referred to the committee by the Speaker National Assembly.

Officials from Ministry of Human rights briefed the committee on the status of implementation of judgment of the Supreme Court of Pakistan dated June 19, 2019.

The officials also briefed the committee members on the commitment made with United Nations and all other international bodies along with current status with respect of child protection and safety and security of the journalists.