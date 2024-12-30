NA body shows concerns over non-fulfillment of vacant positions in PIMS

The National Assembly’s Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination has shown serious concerns regarding non-fulfillment of vacant positions in the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Hospital in order to enhance its proficiency

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) The National Assembly’s Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination has shown serious concerns regarding non-fulfillment of vacant positions in the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Hospital in order to enhance its proficiency.

The meeting was chaired by its chairmanship of MNA Dr. Mahesh Kumar Malani here on Monday, said a press release. The committee recommended for fulfillment of the vacant positions at the earliest.

Executive Director, Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) briefed the committee regarding working and performance of PIMS Hospital. The committee has shown serious concerns regarding non-fulfillment of vacant positions in the PIMS Hospital.

The committee deferred the Starred Question No.

20, 23 and 49 and the Bills titled “Pakistan Nursing Council Amendment Bill, 2024”, “Pakistan Medical and Dental Council Amendment Bill, 2024”, “Islamabad Health Care Regulation Amendment Bill, 2024” and “the Pharmacy Amendment Bill, 2024” due to absence of Movers.

The committee while taking briefing regarding the Rehabilitation centers in the Federal capital instructed the Ministry to provide detail of sealed and de-sealed Rehabilitation centers here. The committee also asked the Ministry to carry out audit of existing Rehabilitation centers to identify whether psychiatrists are available in the centers or not.

A member of the committee pointed out that the cases of polio are increasing in the country and decided to invite all the stakeholders for making suitable plans to eradicate polio.