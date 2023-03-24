UrduPoint.com

NA Body Shows Dismay On Poor Service Of Mobile Network

Faizan Hashmi Published March 24, 2023 | 11:17 PM

NA body shows dismay on poor service of mobile network

The Standing Committee of National Assembly on Information Technology and Telecommunications here on Friday expressed concern over poor service and weak signals problems of mobile network companies across the country even in Parliament Lodges, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :The Standing Committee of National Assembly on Information Technology and Telecommunications here on Friday expressed concern over poor service and weak signals problems of mobile network companies across the country even in Parliament Lodges, Islamabad.

The committee reported poor internet services being provided by NTC in Parliament Lodges resulting in the shifting of users to Private Services Operators (NAYATEL) which is providing Internet and its allied services at lower rates than NTC.

A meeting of the standing committee was held under the Chairmanship of MNA Mir Khan Muhammad Jamali.

The committee was briefed about the performance of all the telecom operators all over the country.

The committee was apprised of the largest online training program 'DIGISKILL' started by the Pakistan Software Export board (PSEB) for the empowerment of youth as a freelancer and making efforts to remove hurdles in receiving online payments for their services.

The department has imparted training to more than 3 million freelancers who are earning a lot -- generating revenue for the country.

The committee further informed that Ministry was trying to lessen the gap between Industries and Academia. For this purpose, the ministry is introducing new courses according to international requirements.

The committee directed to take effective measures to enhance their IT exports to generate revenue for the government exchequer.

The committee unanimously recommended expediting the matter of imports of Telecom-related equipment to overcome weak service and signal problems.

The committee directed to revive USF projects in some districts of Balochistan wherein these were suspended on the recommendations of the security agencies due to the law and order situation of areas.

The committee also directed the PTA to reopen its offices in Karachi and Hyderabad for the facilitation of Internet and Mobile Users in all the neighboring areas.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Islamabad National Assembly Balochistan Internet Technology Exports Poor Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Law And Order Mobile Parliament Hyderabad All Government Million

Recent Stories

UAE President receives Ramadan well-wishers

UAE President receives Ramadan well-wishers

7 minutes ago
 Market conditions partly behind sacking Bayern Mun ..

Market conditions partly behind sacking Bayern Munich&#039;s former coach: Repor ..

7 minutes ago
 Russia Postpones Eastern Economic Forum to 10-13 S ..

Russia Postpones Eastern Economic Forum to 10-13 September - Official

8 minutes ago
 Senate Banking Panel Members Request Info From US ..

Senate Banking Panel Members Request Info From US Federal Reserve on SVB Collaps ..

7 minutes ago
 France Bans TikTok on Civil Servants' Devices - Pu ..

France Bans TikTok on Civil Servants' Devices - Public Sector Transformation Min ..

8 minutes ago
 Number of People Injured by Earthquake in Northwes ..

Number of People Injured by Earthquake in Northwestern Iran Rises to 165

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.