NA body shows dismay on poor service of mobile network

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :The Standing Committee of National Assembly on Information Technology and Telecommunications here on Friday expressed concern over poor service and weak signals problems of mobile network companies across the country even in Parliament Lodges, Islamabad.

The committee reported poor internet services being provided by NTC in Parliament Lodges resulting in the shifting of users to Private Services Operators (NAYATEL) which is providing Internet and its allied services at lower rates than NTC.

A meeting of the standing committee was held under the Chairmanship of MNA Mir Khan Muhammad Jamali.

The committee was briefed about the performance of all the telecom operators all over the country.

The committee was apprised of the largest online training program 'DIGISKILL' started by the Pakistan Software Export board (PSEB) for the empowerment of youth as a freelancer and making efforts to remove hurdles in receiving online payments for their services.

The department has imparted training to more than 3 million freelancers who are earning a lot -- generating revenue for the country.

The committee further informed that Ministry was trying to lessen the gap between Industries and Academia. For this purpose, the ministry is introducing new courses according to international requirements.

The committee directed to take effective measures to enhance their IT exports to generate revenue for the government exchequer.

The committee unanimously recommended expediting the matter of imports of Telecom-related equipment to overcome weak service and signal problems.

The committee directed to revive USF projects in some districts of Balochistan wherein these were suspended on the recommendations of the security agencies due to the law and order situation of areas.

The committee also directed the PTA to reopen its offices in Karachi and Hyderabad for the facilitation of Internet and Mobile Users in all the neighboring areas.