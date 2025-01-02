Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published January 02, 2025 | 08:08 PM

NA body takes notice of ministry’s failure in providing brief to committee on time

The National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan on Thursday taken serious notice of the Ministry’s failure in providing a brief to the committee on time

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) The National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan on Thursday taken serious notice of the Ministry’s failure in providing a brief to the committee on time.

The meeting was chaired by its chairman, MNA Haji Imtiaz Ahmed Choudhry aimed to review the workings and performance of the Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan, said a press release.

The Secretary, Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, provided a comprehensive briefing on the working and performance of the Ministry and its attached departments. The Secretary apprised that the Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan was a small ministry with five departments working under it. The total budget of the ministry was Rs 1,388.77 million.

The Secretary informed that the main function of the ministry was to formulate policy and planning for Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK).

He said the funds for GB were provided by the Federal government in the form of grants, and PSDP projects were also being funded by the federal government.

The briefing highlighted the purpose of the Gilgit-Baltistan Council and the Azad Kashmir Council in strengthening the connection between the federation and these two regions. It was emphasized that the councils play a pivotal role in fostering collaboration and ensuring the regions' interests were aligned with national goals.

The committee recommended preparing national and international activities while engaging media and civil society, especially local and international NGOs working in the field of human rights to intensify lobbying efforts for the Kashmir cause.

The committee also directed the Ministry to coordinate with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to provide a detailed briefing on the diplomatic efforts and engagement concerning the Kashmir issue.

More Stories From Pakistan