NA Body Takes Notice Of Winding Up Of Pak PWD
Faizan Hashmi Published January 27, 2025 | 06:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) The National Assembly Standing Committee on Housing and Works on Monday expressed concerns about the winding up of the Pakistan Public Works Department (Pak PWD).
The Committee met here under the Chairmanship of Moulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, MNA, to review the workings and performance of the Ministry and its attached departments.
The Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Works, provided a comprehensive briefing on the working, functions, and performance of the Ministry and its attached departments.
He outlined the core functions and operational structure, budget allocation of the Ministry and its attached Departments for Financial Year 2024-25.
The allotment of Federal government accommodations by the Estate Office, as well as the winding up of Pak PWD in the light of the Cabinet decision dated July 2024, also came under discussion.
The committee urged the government to reconsider dissolving the Pak PWD due to potential negative impacts on public infrastructure projects, government services, employees, the workforce involved in PWD.
The body stated that instead of winding up PWD, a more strategic approach to reform or restructuring would be more beneficial in terms of efficiency, accountability, and public service.
The committee unanimously agreed to hold next meeting on the issue of Pak PWD.
The meeting was attended by Members Anjum Aqeel Khan, Seema Mohi-ud-Din Jamili, Nelson Azeem (online via zoom), Haji Rasool Bux Chandio, Hassaan Sabir (online via zoom), Mehboob Shah, Zubair Khan Wazir, Saleem Rehman, Muhammad Shabir Ali Qureshi, Minister for Housing and Works Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada, and senior officers including Secretary from the Ministry of Housing and Works and its attached departments.
