NA body takes strict notice on universities' issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :National Assembly Standing Committee on Federal Education and Professional Training Tuesday took strict notice over the financial, managerial issues and political, nepotism based inductions in the public sector universities.

The committee decided to bring detailed report from the Higher Education Commission (HEC) regarding the accurate number of employees at each public sector higher educational institution.

The committee meeting held at Pakistan National Council of Arts under the Chairmanship of MNA Najeeb uddin Awaisi. The meeting also attended by the MNAs, officials from the HEC, FDE, PNCA, Pakistan National library, IIUI, PEIRA, Education ministry and other concerned departments.

Parliamentary Secretary for Federal Education, Wajiha Akram speaking on the occasion said the inductions in the universities had been made against the set rules and regulation of HEC.

In the past, she said the new inductions were made in the universities on political and nepotism basis. She called for an accountability of the universities besides providing them autonomy.

Wajiha suggested that additional employees of the universities should be sent to surplus schools.

The committee on the suggestions of its members constituted a sub-committee on the issue and directed to present a detailed report regarding the financial, managerial issues and political based inductions in the next meeting.

Briefing the committee on the proposed budget of FDE for the years 2020/21, Acting Director General Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) Umair Javed said that PC-I was being prepared for the renovation of old ones and establishment of new building of 175 schools.

He said that remaining schools would be renovated and upgraded in the next Public Sector Development Programme.

He said that 1600 scholarships would be reserved for students to get admission in the FDE schools and Colleges.

Around 200 class rooms would be linked with E-Learning system, he said adding that technology would also be purchased for smart class rooms through open tendering.

Representatives from the Education ministry told the committee that under an agreement, all Madaris (seminaries) would be registered with the education ministry.

They said that during first three years, around 2500 Madaris would teach formal education to their children from class eight to 12.

The government would pay Rs 17,000 as honorarium to two teachers that would teach formal education in these Madaris, they added.

The committee was also briefed that all educational boards of the country would be modernized and standardized at one level.

The education ministry also purposed 106 million budgets for the education of prisoners. Andleeb Abbas lauded the initiative and directed the education ministry to take information of accurate number of prisoners that could be imparted education.