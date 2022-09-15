NA body terms COMSATS campus in Balochistan a step towards progress

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :The Senate Standing Committee on Science and Technology in a meeting held on Thursday, stressed the need to expedite the process of construction of COMSATS in Balochistan. "The COMSATS University to be built in Balochistan will be a step to move the province in the direction of progress", the Committee observed during the meeting chaired by Senator Sardar Muhammad Shafiq Tareen.

The Committee deliberated over the working, achievements and challenges of the Council for Works and Housing Research as well as reviewed the allocated budgets and details of employees working in it.

Vacant positions at the Ministry of Science and Technology, action taken against defaulters of scholarships given by COMSATS alongwith the status of COMSATS Balochistan were also discussed in the meeting.

Deliberating over the status of COMSATS Balochistan, the Committee stressed the need for expediting the matter and recommended that until the actual campus is built a building should be rented to start classes. It was asserted the gap of progress between Balochistan and the rest of Pakistan must be bridged.

Regarding action taken against defaulters of scholarships given by COMSATS, the Committee stressed the need for strict action to be taken at the earliest.

Reviewing the performance of the Council for Works and Housing Research, the Committee showed concern regarding slow progress asserting that the achievements stated for half a decade were not enough.

On the innovative front, the Committee lauded the creation of Eco-Light Building materials that were made up of Shale Stone; 50 percent lighter substitute for Limestone.

The Committee stressed the need for rigorous awareness campaigns to ensure that innovations made at the Council for Works and Housing Research are known far and wide.

It was asserted that a system must be formulated so that provinces benefit from the expertise of the Organization as well. Discussing the fate of the Council for Works and Housing Research, the Committee stressed the need for the Organization to be supported as the issue of its survival is to be taken up by the Cabinet.

However, the need to ensure productivity by setting goals and plans within stipulated timeliness was stressed.

The Committee decided to write a letter to the Cabinet regarding this issue.

The meeting was attended by Senators Engr. Rukhsana Zuberi, Khalida Sikander Mandhro, Fawzia Arshad, Sana Jamali, Muhammad Humayun Mohmand, Kamran Murtaza, Afnan Ullah Khan and senior officers of the Ministry Science and Technology, Council for Works and Housing Research and COMSATS.