NA body to summon RPO, DG FIA in IUB scandal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :Expressing serious concerns over the unfortunate incident in the Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB) the National Assembly Standing Committee on Federal education decided to summon Regional Police Officer (RPO) Bahawalpur and Director General Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Wing in its next meeting.

The decision was taken during the 43rd meeting of the Committee that met here with Makhdoom Syed Sami-ul-Hassan Gilani in the chair.

The IUB deputy registrar informed the Committee that the Chief Security Officer of the varsity has been suspended and was in judicial remand.

The Committee directed the management of the IUB to submit details at the next meeting.

The Chairman HEC informed the Committee that a high-powered committee was being constituted with three VCs and some officers from security agencies to investigate the issue while a special audit and performance audit of IUB will also be conducted in the near future.

The Committee, endorsing the suggestion of the Chairman HEC, directed to expedite the process.

On the agenda relating to the presentation of a report on the last syndicate meeting of IUB by the Vice Chancellor, Islamia University, Bahawalpur, the Deputy Registrar informed the Committee that DPO Bahawalpur was requested to lodge FIR against Syed Ali Hassan Gillani, however, the DPO has advised to refer the case to Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE), Punjab.

The Committee, endorsing the viewpoint of the DPO, directed the deputy registrar to forward the case to the ACE Punjab under-report to it as well as the HEC.

On the agenda item concerning the employees working under the wedlock policy, the Deputy DG FDE was directed by the Committee to submit a report on NOCs issued by them along with a record of the employees.

On the agenda regarding briefing by Vice Chancellor, Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), Islamabad, regarding the case of Mr Akhtar Malik, Assistant Professor, Pak Studies (AIOU), the Allama Iqbal Open University representatives apprised the Committee that there is no case on record of Malik Akhtar.

Moreover, there aren't any promotions done by University and, as asked by the Committee, five years' record has been submitted to the committee.

The Committee inquired about the criteria for promotion. To which, the University representatives responded that there is an internal selection board for hiring.

Furthermore, University has its own Act and policy for regularization and promotion and till now there are a total of 1020 appointments from Grades 2-20.

Meanwhile, on the agenda on Promotions in FDE, from Assistant Director to Deputy Director, Section Officer Promotions, apprised the Committee that the Officer has to complete five years in BS-17 and thereafter the Officer is promoted in BS-18.

The Committee directed the Secretary to look into the matter and submit a report in the next meeting.

Among other MNAs Nisar Ahmad Cheema, Ch. Muhammad Hamid Hameed, Kiran Imran Dar, Zahra Wadood Fatemi, Musarrat Rafiq Mahesar, Dr Shazia Sobia Aslam Soomro, Farukh Khan, and officers from the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, Chairman HEC, and other departments were present in the meeting.